Former Texas Southern standout and SWAC player of the year Joyce Kennerson has announced that she will be transferring to UAPB for her last year of eligibility. While at Texas Southern, Kennerson briefly led the nation in scoring and scored over 1,000 pts. Current UAPB head coach Dawn Brown is very familiar with Kennerson from her time as head coach at Prairie View from 2014-2016.

Kennerson took a medical leave in 2018-2019 and she gave birth to a baby boy in February of 2019.