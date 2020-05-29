SWAC to allow flexibility with return of voluntary workouts on campus

Courtesy of The SWAC
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) will follow recently adopted temporary NCAA legislation which allows student- athletes to return to campus for voluntary workouts, starting June 1, 2020.
The Conference Office and its members agreed that it’s imperative to grant the greatest level of flexibility to schools in developing a timeframe for return to sporting activity.
Each member institution along with their local and state government will continue to work together to create comprehensive safety plans to welcome back their respective student-athletes.