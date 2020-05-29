Alcorn Athletic Trainer Named Member of SWAC COVID-19 Advisory Committee

Courtesy of Alcorn Athletics

LORMAN, Miss. – Head athletic trainer Jalisa Hunter will represent Alcorn State University as a member of the SWAC COVID-19 Advisory Committee (CAC).



An invitation to Hunter was sent on behalf of Dr. Charles McClelland, SWAC Commissioner.



The CAC is a broad-based group of constituents internal and external to the SWAC. The charge of the CAC is to provide campus information, best practices, and updates as well as serve as a liaison to the conference office on next steps related to the resumption of sports.

Shoutout to the 🐐 Jalisa Hunter, our head athletic trainer on becoming a member of the newly formed SWAC COVID-19 Advisory Committee #FearTheBrave https://t.co/QpGWYEU0Ho — Alcorn Sports (@BRAVESSPORTS) May 29, 2020

The CAC will greatly assist the SWAC in its goal of establishing considerations for SWAC institutions in their local planning for return to sporting activity.



“I want to thank Dr. Charles McClelland for the invitation to serve on the advisory committee. I’m thankful of the thought to extend the invitation to a head athletic trainer in a rural setting/small community, which is the location for Alcorn. The SWAC wanted to make sure that the input and concerns that may address student-athletes will be meet within the parameters of the institution. This advisory committee is very important in this time of navigating in a ‘new normal’ within the sports community. I look forward this process,” Hunter said.



Hunter enters her third year as head athletic trainer at Alcorn in 2020-21 where she oversees sport medicine coverage for all athletic programs on campus. She previously served as assistant athletic trainer with Merit Health Natchez and was regularly on campus aiding Alcorn student-athletes.

[postBannerAf]