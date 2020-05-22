Tennessee State adds ACC and SEC Transfers to the Trenches

Courtesy of Tennessee State Athletics
NASHVILLE – Tennessee State football added two Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) transfers for the 2020 season. Head coach Rod Reed has added defensive lineman Davoan Hawkins (Hollywood, Fla.) and offensive lineman Mike Arnold (Winter Haven, Fla.).
Hawkins comes to TSU after spending two seasons at the University of Kentucky. The defensive lineman redshirted his first season with the Wildcats and played in nine games in 2019. Hawkins who was a three-star prospect coming out of Chaminade-Madonna High School will have three years of eligibility remaining with the Big Blue.
Arnold spent four years at Florida State University and comes to TSU as a graduate transfer with one season of eligibility remaining. A Rivals four-star prospect, Arnold played in 24 games, starting 13 at right guard, over the last two seasons at FSU.
The former Seminole looks to help replace the departures of Raekwon Allen, Thomas Burton and Lachavious Simmons on the offensive front. Allen started all 21 games at right guard during his two-year career at TSU and was an All-Ohio Valley Conference selection.
Mike Arnold
Offensive Lineman | 6-5 | 340
Winter Haven, Fla. | Florida State
Florida State
- As a redshirt junior, played in 12 games with two starts at right guard; also blocked on extra-point team
- In 2018, appeared in all 12 games with 11 starts at right guard
- Blocked for an offense that ranked third in the ACC and 28th in the country with an average of 270.1 passing yards per game
- As a redshirt freshman, appeared in four games including the Independence Bowl against Southern Mississippi
- Served a redshirt season as a freshman in 2016
Winter Haven High School
- Rated a four-star prospect by Rivals
- Ranked three-stars by 247Sports, ESPN and Scout
- Collected 2014 6A First Team All-State honors at WHHS
- Attended Milford Academy in New Berlin, N.Y., led football team to a 6-3 record
- Ranked No. 97 on the Orlando Sentinel’s Class of 2015 Top 100
- Named to Lakeland Ledger’s Super 16 list in 2015
Davoan Hawkins
Defensive Lineman | 6-3 | 286
Hollywood, Fla. | Kentucky
Kentucky
- As a redshirt freshman, saw action in nine games
- Made three tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and one quarterback hurry
- Had a career-best two tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and a quarterback hurry versus Louisville
- Charted his first career tackle and first tackle for loss against Vanderbilt
- Redshirted in 2018 as a freshman
Chaminade-Madonna High School
- Rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN
- Prepped for head coach Dameon Jones
- Played both offense and defense
- Team won the 3A state championship in 2017
- Registered 65 total tackles, 21 tackles for loss and 12 sacks as a senior
- Three-time first-team All-County selection
- Served as a student ambassador