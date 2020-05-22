NBPA Extends Summer School Grant Program and Supports SIAC Student-Athletes Impacted by COVID-19

Courtesy of the SIAC

ATLANTA, GA – The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) Foundation announced today a significant financial contribution to the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) to provide summer school scholarship resources to student-athletes for the second consecutive year. This effort was designed to help facilitate the path to graduation goals and objectives for student-athletes.

The two grants, totaling $150,000, will provide scholarships for student-athletes attending online courses and will assist in the creation of an SIAC Student-Athlete Assistance Fund. This fund will help support those student-athletes who have been impacted by COVID-19.



Chris Paul, Chairman of the NBPA Foundation said, “These grants continue our support of student-athletes in the SIAC to help them stay on track to graduate. In this time of COVID-19, it is especially important for all of us work to together to provide assistance to student-athletes who attend HBCU’s, and we are proud to be able to do that through the schools of the SIAC.”



“We are extremely grateful to NBPA Executive Director Michele Roberts and NBPA Foundation Executive Director Sherrie Deans for their continued support of our SIAC student-athletes and member institutions,” said SIAC Commissioner Gregory Moore. “These resources provide much-needed scholarship support for those student-athletes who seek to continue their educational pursuits during this very difficult time.”

The NBPA Foundation announces a pledge of financial support to the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) to provide scholarships for basketball student-athletes. pic.twitter.com/LWLqSDAJFP — NBPA (@TheNBPA) September 12, 2019

The SIAC has provided critically important “first-chances” to many former NBA players in recent years. Former NBA star Darrell Walker began his coaching career at Clark Atlanta University (CAU), leading CAU to back-to-back NCAA Division II tournament appearances before landing a position in Division I at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. Additionally, former Nets All-Star point guard, Kenny Anderson, was recently named the head basketball coach at Fisk University whose student-athletes also participated in the NBPA HBCU Top 50 Camp last summer. In only its third year, the camp attracted NBA scouts and player personnel staff from teams such as the Chicago Bulls, the New York Knicks, the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Milwaukee Bucks.



About the NBPA Foundation

Established in 1997, The National Basketball Players Association Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the legacy of its members and providing support and assistance to persons, communities and organizations throughout the world that seek to improve the lives of those in need. Through grants that match players’ philanthropy and charitable giving, the Foundation highlights and accelerates the real and collaborative work that basketball players do worldwide to build their communities and create meaningful change.





About the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference

The SIAC is a NCAA athletic conference consisting primarily of historically black colleges and universities with headquarters in downtown Atlanta, Georgia. The SIAC includes 14 member institutions (Albany State University, Benedict College, Central State University, Clark Atlanta University, Fort Valley State University, Kentucky State University, Lane College, LeMoyne-Owen College, Miles College, Morehouse College, Paine College, Savannah State University, Savannah State University, Spring Hill College, and Tuskegee University), which are located within a contiguous six-state footprint (Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee and Ohio). The SIAC sponsors eight men’s and six women’s sports and is a proud member of the NCAA Division II. For more information, visit http://www.thesiac.com