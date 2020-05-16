Quality Control Music Mogul Kevin Lee (Coach K) Earns Degree At SAU

Courtesy SAU Athletics

Before he became Chief Operating Officer of Quality Control Music, Kevin Lee (Coach K) was a former Saint Augustine’s University (then Saint Augustine’s College) basketball student-athlete in the early 1990s. Congrats on your Bachelor of Science Degree in Organizational Management!

Here is a quote from Lee about earning his degree from SAU on Friday, May 15!

“It’s crazy. I’ve never started anything that I was into and didn’t finish the job. In 1993, I was wounded by a gunshot that would change my whole direction in life. I’ll give you that whole story in the book but rewind two & half years ago, I went back to my college homecoming @saufalcons and got inspired, and the truth of the matter, finishing college always set in the back of my head but if my accident wouldn’t of happened where would I be. So I re-entered school 28 years after I was suppose to graduate and enrolled back into HBCU Saint Augustine’s University, the school I was suppose to graduate in 1993. I’m not going to lie, doing online classes was very hard, especially when you already have a business that’s booming, but I always had visions of walking across that stage and my mother & grandmother smiling ear to ear. Well, I still made them smile ear to ear from my accomplishments, but I can say now that I have my Bachelor Of Science In Business Management from Saint Augustine’s University. So many people I wanna thank that helped me thru the journey.

Kevin Lee, known as Coach K in the music world, conducted a Master Class for students recently in the Ray Charles Performing Arts Center. Read more at https://t.co/xHc5HYxwYG pic.twitter.com/xznrInhC8K — Morehouse College (@Morehouse) April 15, 2018

Dr. Everett Ward started the process of me getting online with a hybrid-type of curriculum, then Dr. Gaddis Faulcon guided me and gave me words of encouragement. Ms. Betty Holman, the Director of the Adult Education program, kept me focused. Dr. Anthony Grady and Dr. Orlando Hankins, the Provost, Thank You! and Interim President Dr. Maria Lumpkin. Thank You!!!!!”