Letter states Prairie View football to be postseason ineligible in 2020

It appears Prairie View will be reprimanded by the NCAA due to low multi-year APR.
If there is a football season in 2020, there will be no chance at postseason play for Prairie View A&M.

A letter sent to PVAMU athletes dated May 15 stated that the football team would be ineligible for postseason play for the 2020 season due to multiple seasons of low Academic Performance Rates (APR). 

This letter, signed by a PV official, states the reasons for the loss of postseason eligibility.


The APR, or Academic Progress Rate, holds institutions accountable for the academic progress of their student-athletes through a team-based metric that accounts for the eligibility and retention of each student-athlete for each academic term. Teams must earn a four-year average APR of 930 to compete in championships. 

Prairie View finished 6-5 in its second season under Eric Dooley. A total of 12 football players graduated from PVAMU last weekend, including quarterback Jalon Morton and running back Dawonya Tucker.

HBCU Gameday has reached out to PVAMU officials for comment.

