Virginia Union’s Emmanuel Antwi Named Co-Valedictorian of 2020 Graduating Class

Courtesy of Virginia Union Sports Information

Emmanuel Antwi has completed his Bachelors of Arts with a concentration in History & Political Science with a perfect 4.0 grade point average (GPA). The co-valedictorian from Woodbridge, VA plans to obtain his JD in Contractual Law with intentions on attending the Howard University School of Law.



Antwi is inspired by the likes of individuals that have made a lasting impact on the lives and rights of African Americans such as Thurgood Marshall, Roland Burris, and VUU alum, Honorable L. Douglas Wilder.

“Emmanuel Antwi is the type of student that comes along once in a lifetime,” said Virginia Union University Athletic Director Felicia Johnson . “He is a true leader in the classroom, on the field, and with organizations such as the SAAC (Student Athlete Advisory Committee). We are proud to say he is a Student-Athlete and has made a big difference on our campus. Congratulations, Emmanuel, and we wish you the best in all future endeavors, we are so proud of you!”

Yo like its really crazy lots of sleepless nights being sore from practice crying because when i finished a paper probably at 2 or 3 am i just had to turn around and get ready for a 5 am practice but all of the hard work payed off man All the sad tears are now Tears of Joy !! — Antwi 🇬🇭🇮🇱🤙🏿🏈 (@TheyCallMeAntwi) May 16, 2020

During his time at Virginia Union, Antwi is most known as a standout Linebacker/Defensive End for the VUU Football program. Off the field, he split his time with a number extracurricular activities.



“Emmanuel is a model student-athlete,” said VUU Head Football Coach Dr. Alvin Parker . “The distinction of being named valedictorian is an accomplishment very few have achieved. This is even more impressive with him having the rigors of athletics being added to his plate. He has been a pleasure to coach and has been an awesome teammate. I guarantee Emmanuel will go far in life because he has what it takes to be successful.”



Antwi served as a community liaison for the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee as well as a member of the Honda Campus All-Star Team, Virginia Union University College African American Men Mentor, Pre-Law Honor Society, Pi Sigma Alpha Political Science Honors Society and crossed the Gamma Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated. At the height of his accomplishments, during the 2020 General Assembly, Antwi interned with the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, under Delegate Jeff Bourne, 71st District.