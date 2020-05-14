Coppin State Tennis Teams with The ACE Project to Virtually Serve Under-Resourced Communities

BALTIMORE – Coppin State’s tennis program has partnered with The ACE Project, a non-profit organization that serves up opportunities for kids living in under-resourced communities in Baltimore, Chicago, and Detroit, by implementing digital programming for participants. This is the first step in the ACE Project’s response to the COVID-19 virus and the Eagles tennis players have been conducting fitness, social, emotional learning and virtual field trip sessions.

“It is important for us to do this work during the COVID-19 pandemic to remain connected to the community we serve and promoting good mental health,” said CSU tennis head coach Ebonye Jones. “We are doing what we can to provide programming that is meaningful for families of the Ace Project.”



On Monday’s, the ACE Project updates their social channels with a five-minute physical challenge that you can do at home. Wednesday’s provide youth living in several communities to check in with the ACE team, catch up with their peers and meet other participants in a safe and secure space. The week concludes on Friday’s where the participants and ACE team celebrate the completed week with a virtual field trip or activity.



The fitness sessions can be found on the ACE Project’s Facebook page, and the virtual sessions can be viewed with login information provided by the organization.



For social media information on the ACE project’s activities, visit any of the following hashtags: #ACEinPlace, #GetMovingMondays, #WednesdayWellness and #FridayFunday

More information on The ACE Project can be found at their website www.activechildrenexcel.org