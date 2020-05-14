NC Central Joins INFLCR with Multi-Year Agreement

Courtesy of NCCU Athletics

DURHAM, N.C. – The North Carolina Central University Department of Athletics and INFLCR announced a multi-year, multi-sport partnership on Wednesday (May 13).



Eagles student-athletes, coaches and staff in football, men’s basketball, and women’s basketball will gain access to photos, videos and graphics created by NCCU Athletics and delivered through the INFLCR software and mobile app, to share on their personal social-media channels.

“Our partnership with INFLCR provides us with an efficient way to deliver digital content to our student-athletes, which allows them the opportunity to visually tell their story and enhance their personal brand,” said Dr. Ingrid Wicker McCree , NCCU Director of Athletics.



NCCU is the latest partner from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference to join the INFLCR family. INFLCR now serves more than 600 teams and more than 21,000 athletes from all levels of the NCAA. INFLCR’s client list of more than 100 universities includes multiple programs from every NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision conference.

In its first month on the INFLCR platform, NCCU basketball student-athletes downloaded and shared more than 400 content items distributed to the personal galleries of their INFLCR mobile app, reaching a combined audience of more than 44,000 people.



“We look forward to helping the Eagles tell their stories and grow their personal brands while competing for MEAC championships,” INFLCR founder and CEO Jim Cavale said.



“As one of the leading HBCU programs, NCCU is positioning its student-athletes for success on and off the court and will empower them with the best opportunity to maximize their time in the spotlight of college athletics.”



How it works



INFLCR’s platform helps clients like NCCU send internal media and national photography content to personalized galleries for each of their athletes, coaches and other brand ambassadors.



Those athletes and brand ambassadors are able to access their content galleries through the INFLCR mobile app, and can then share the content to their personal social media accounts.



After the fact, NCCU is able to measure the increased audience engagement coming from the much-larger collective audience of those athletes and brand ambassadors.



NCCU plans to use this approach to bolster their online presence in a way that impacts event attendance, recruiting, fundraising, and other strategic goals.