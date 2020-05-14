Recruiting

Tennessee State Lady Tigers Sign Canadian Mya Iriah

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee State women’s basketball program has signed 5-8 guard Mya Iriah to a National Letter of Intent.

Iriah is a native of Brampton, a city in the Canadian province of Ontario. She will be a freshman in the fall.

“Mya brings talent, hard work and drive to the Tennessee State program,” said coach Sarah Jones. “She has a next level basketball IQ that allows her to see plays before they happen. Her ability to play multiple positions and just flat out score excites us all. Mya is a player.”

Mya Iriah | 5-8 | Guard | The Rise Center Academy | Brampton, Ont.

  • Averaged 12.0 ppg and 4.0 during the 2019-20 season at TRC Academy
  • Scored 18.6 ppg through the first three games of the season
  • Nominated for Biosteel All-Canadian
  • 2019 Nike Atlanta Champions – U17
  • Earned the TRC Courage Award in 2017
  • 2017 She Got Game International MVP
  • 2017 Celtics Excellence in Athletics MVP
  • 2017 USJN All-Star
  • Captain – U15 Team Ontario – Bronze Medalists at National Championships – Canada (2016)
  • 2016 ROPPSSA High School Champions
  • Juel Prep All Defensive Team and All-Star in 2016
  • 2019 DELF French Certificate
  • 2020 Honor Roll 

