Former Howard star Jequez Ezzard has a new home

One of the most explosive weapons in MEAC football has landed at his new destination.



Former Howard wide receiver Jequez Ezzard will be transferring to Sam Houston State. He will have one season of eligibility remaining after missing all the 2019 season with an injury.

Welcome Jequez Ezzard (@JequezE) to the @BearkatsFB family!



Position: Wide Receiver

Ht: 5'9” Wt: 190

Hometown: College Park, GA

High School: Hapeville Charter

Previous School: Howard University#EatEmUpKats pic.twitter.com/MaRQlpyBeU — Sam Houston State Football (@BearkatsFB) May 6, 2020

Prior to sitting out last season, Ezzard was one of the most explosive receivers in the FCS in 2017 and 2018. After receiving little playing time as a freshman in 2016 he burst onto the scene with 895 yards on 34 catches to give then-freshman quarterback Caylin Newton a speed threat.



His junior season was even better as he caught 40 passes for 1,064 yards and 12 touchdowns. He caught three touchdowns on multiple occasions and led the nation with 26.3 yards per catch that season.

Howard had high hopes coming into 2019 with Ezzard and Kyle Anthony returning along with Newton under new head coach Ron Prince Jr. Things fell apart rather quickly, however, as Ezzard never saw the field due to injury, Newton hit the transfer portal and Prince was suspended and eventually leaving the program.



So the 5’9, 190 pound playmaker from College Park, GA is headed west to a SHSU program that is a few seasons removed from a deep playoff run in 2017.