HBCU to Pro

Former NCCU Football OL Leverett Signs NFL Contract with Bucs

The Eagle turned Owl is now a Tampa Bay Buc.
Posted on

Courtesy of NCCU Athletics

DURHAM, N.C. – Former North Carolina Central University offensive lineman Nick Leverett has signed an undrafted free agent contract with the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

A native of Concord, North Carolina, Leverett started all 34 games on the Eagles’ offensive front during his three seasons at NCCU (2016-18), earning All-MEAC honors each year.
 
The team captain graduated in just three years with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a 3.37 overall grade point average. He was recognized for his outstanding performance on the field, in the classroom and in the community, as a member of the distinguished Allstate AFCA Good Works Team® in 2018.

Former NCCU Football OL Leverett Signs NFL Contract with Bucs
Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

On the field. Behind the basket. In the pressbox. Bringing you HBCU Sports like you've never seen it before.

Copyright © HBCU Gameday 2012-2019 Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from HBCU Gameday is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to HBCU Gameday with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

To Top