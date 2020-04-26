Former NCCU Football OL Leverett Signs NFL Contract with Bucs

Courtesy of NCCU Athletics
DURHAM, N.C. – Former North Carolina Central University offensive lineman Nick Leverett has signed an undrafted free agent contract with the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
A native of Concord, North Carolina, Leverett started all 34 games on the Eagles’ offensive front during his three seasons at NCCU (2016-18), earning All-MEAC honors each year.
The team captain graduated in just three years with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a 3.37 overall grade point average. He was recognized for his outstanding performance on the field, in the classroom and in the community, as a member of the distinguished Allstate AFCA Good Works Team® in 2018.