Morgan State’s Bailey Signs with Eagles

Courtesy of MEAC Sports
The Philadelphia Eagles announced Saturday the signing of 12 undrafted free agents following the 2020 NFL Draft, including former Morgan State standout wide receiver Manasseh Bailey.
Bailey finished 2019 season as Third Team All-MEAC honoree and set school records in a number of categories during his final collegiate season.
The Capitol Heights, Md., native finished the season ranked third in the MEAC in receiving yards (996) – it ranks as the second-highest total in Morgan State history behind Clarence Holzendorf (1,702 yards in 1993). Bailey also ranked among the league leaders: third in reception touchdowns (10), fourth in receptions (54), sixth in scoring touchdowns (11), and eighth in scoring (68 points).
Bailey is a 6-foot-1, 195-pound prospect with blazing speed (4.39 in the 40-yard dash) to go along with his production. He had three catches for 50 yards and a touchdown in the Tropical Bowl.