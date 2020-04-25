Bobby Price NSU
Norfolk State DB signs UDFA deal with Detroit Lions

Norfolk State safety Bobby Price has been awarded his NFL shot.
NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk State football player Bobby Price realized his NFL dream Saturday when he agreed to a free-agent contract with the Detroit Lions.

Price, a Virginia Beach native who turned 22 on Saturday, was a four-year standout and two-time All-MEAC performer in the Spartans’ defensive backfield. He played in 42 career games and started 37 times at safety. Price finished his career with 229 tackles, eight for loss, to go with seven interceptions, 23 pass breakups and four fumble recoveries. 

As a senior in 2019, Price made a career-best 73 tackles, earning second-team All-MEAC honors. He was also a track and field standout at NSU, winning the MEAC outdoor long jump title and advancing to the NCAA East Preliminary Round as a junior last year.

