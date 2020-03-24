Division II NABC All-District teams announced

The National Association of Basketball Coaches selected its All-District teams for Division II basketball and the CIAA and SIAC were both represented.
In the Atlantic division Virginia Union, Livingstone and Winston Salem State University each had players selected. Terrell Leach marked his return to the CIAA with a selection. Livingstone’s Roger Ray capped off his Player of the Year season with another award. While Robert Colon adds to his collection after winning the CIAA Championship.
Atlantic
|First Team
|Jake Biss, Shippensburg
|Dalton Bolon, West Liberty
|Armoni Foster, IUP
|Terrell Leach, Virginia Union
|Malik Miller, IUP
|Roger Ray, Livingstone
|Second Team
|John Castello, Shippensburg
|Robert Colon, Winston Salem State
|John Paul Kromka, Pitt Johnstown
|Brent Pegram, California PA
|Drew Rackley, Charleston
|Coach of the Year: Joe Lombardi, IUP
The SIAC picked up two selections in the South Region including Avery Brown from Miles who was the Player of the Year in the conference. A second-team nod goes to James Eads from Tuskegee, a potent scorer for the Golden Tigers.
|South
|First Team
|Tylan Birts, Barry
|Avery Brown, Miles
|Clay Guillozet, Valdosta State
|Brett Hanson, Florida Southern
|Mark Matthews, Nova Southeastern
|Ryan Montgomery, Lee
|Second Team
|Romeo Crouch, Embry-Riddle
|James Eads, Tuskegee
|LaJuan Hardy, W. Alabama
|Darrell Jones, Valdosta State
|Luka Majstrovic, Embry-Riddle
|Coach of the Year: Mike Donnelly, Florida Southern