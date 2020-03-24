2019-2020 Basketball

Division II NABC All-District teams announced

Five Division II HBCU players pick up awards
Posted on

The National Association of Basketball Coaches selected its All-District teams for Division II basketball and the CIAA and SIAC were both represented.

In the Atlantic division Virginia Union, Livingstone and Winston Salem State University each had players selected. Terrell Leach marked his return to the CIAA with a selection. Livingstone’s Roger Ray capped off his Player of the Year season with another award. While Robert Colon adds to his collection after winning the CIAA Championship.


Atlantic
First Team
Jake Biss, Shippensburg 
Dalton Bolon, West Liberty
Armoni Foster, IUP 
Terrell Leach, Virginia Union
Malik Miller, IUP
Roger Ray, Livingstone
 
Second Team
John Castello, Shippensburg
Robert Colon, Winston Salem State
John Paul Kromka, Pitt Johnstown
Brent Pegram, California PA
Drew Rackley, Charleston
 
Coach of the Year: Joe Lombardi, IUP

The SIAC picked up two selections in the South Region including Avery Brown from Miles who was the Player of the Year in the conference. A second-team nod goes to James Eads from Tuskegee, a potent scorer for the Golden Tigers.

South
First Team
Tylan Birts, Barry
Avery Brown, Miles
Clay Guillozet, Valdosta State
Brett Hanson, Florida Southern
Mark Matthews, Nova Southeastern
Ryan Montgomery, Lee
 
Second Team
Romeo Crouch, Embry-Riddle
James Eads, Tuskegee
LaJuan Hardy, W. Alabama
Darrell Jones, Valdosta State
Luka Majstrovic, Embry-Riddle
 
Coach of the Year: Mike Donnelly, Florida Southern

