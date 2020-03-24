Division II NABC All-District teams announced

The National Association of Basketball Coaches selected its All-District teams for Division II basketball and the CIAA and SIAC were both represented.

In the Atlantic division Virginia Union, Livingstone and Winston Salem State University each had players selected. Terrell Leach marked his return to the CIAA with a selection. Livingstone’s Roger Ray capped off his Player of the Year season with another award. While Robert Colon adds to his collection after winning the CIAA Championship.



Atlantic First Team Jake Biss, Shippensburg Dalton Bolon, West Liberty Armoni Foster, IUP Terrell Leach, Virginia Union Malik Miller, IUP Roger Ray, Livingstone Second Team John Castello, Shippensburg Robert Colon, Winston Salem State John Paul Kromka, Pitt Johnstown Brent Pegram, California PA Drew Rackley, Charleston Coach of the Year: Joe Lombardi, IUP

The SIAC picked up two selections in the South Region including Avery Brown from Miles who was the Player of the Year in the conference. A second-team nod goes to James Eads from Tuskegee, a potent scorer for the Golden Tigers.