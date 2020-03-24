2019-2020 Basketball

NABC announces All-District selections, HBCU players in the mix

Ten HBCU players make Division I All-District team
The National Association of Basketball Coaches has released its All-District teams across the country and a handful of HBCU players made either first or second team.

Here’s a look at the districts in Division I basketball where HBCU players were awarded.

Hampton’s Dynamic Duo

District 3

First Team

Caleb Homesley, Liberty

Carlik Jones, Radford

Rob Perry, Stetson

Ahsan Asadullah, Lipscomb

Jermaine Marrow, Hampton

Second Team

Phlandrous Fleming Jr., Charleston So.

Ivan Gandia-Rosa, North Florida

Ben Stanley, Hampton

Garrett Sams, North Florida

Zach Cooks, NJIT

MEAC nets four

District 15

First Team

Raiquan Clark, LIU 

Keith Braxton, Saint Francis U.

Isaiah Blackmon, Saint Francis U.

E.J. Anosike, Sacred Heart

Juvaris Hayes, Merrimack

Second Team

Jibri Blount, North Carolina Central

AJ Bramah, Robert Morris

Cletrell Pope, Bethune-Cookman

Kameron Langley, North Carolina A&T

Jermaine Bishop, Norfolk State

Coach of the Year: Joe Gallo, Merrimack

SWAC gains four, two on first team

District 22

First Team

Sha’Markus Kennedy, McNeese State

Kevon Harris, Stephen F. Austin

Gerard Andrus, Prairie View

Payten Ricks, Abilene Christian

Tyrick Armstrong, Texas Southern

Second Team

Kai Mitchell, Sam Houston State

Ian DuBose, Houston Baptist

Zach Nutall, Sam Houston State

Devonte Patterson, Prairie View

Yahuza Rasas, Texas Southern

Coach of the Year: Kyle Keller, Stephen F. Austin

