NABC announces All-District selections, HBCU players in the mix

The National Association of Basketball Coaches has released its All-District teams across the country and a handful of HBCU players made either first or second team.
Here’s a look at the districts in Division I basketball where HBCU players were awarded.
Hampton’s Dynamic Duo
District 3
First Team
Caleb Homesley, Liberty
Carlik Jones, Radford
Rob Perry, Stetson
Ahsan Asadullah, Lipscomb
Jermaine Marrow, Hampton
Second Team
Phlandrous Fleming Jr., Charleston So.
Ivan Gandia-Rosa, North Florida
Ben Stanley, Hampton
Garrett Sams, North Florida
Zach Cooks, NJIT
MEAC nets four
District 15
First Team
Raiquan Clark, LIU
Keith Braxton, Saint Francis U.
Isaiah Blackmon, Saint Francis U.
E.J. Anosike, Sacred Heart
Juvaris Hayes, Merrimack
Second Team
Jibri Blount, North Carolina Central
AJ Bramah, Robert Morris
Cletrell Pope, Bethune-Cookman
Kameron Langley, North Carolina A&T
Jermaine Bishop, Norfolk State
Coach of the Year: Joe Gallo, Merrimack
SWAC gains four, two on first team
District 22
First Team
Sha’Markus Kennedy, McNeese State
Kevon Harris, Stephen F. Austin
Gerard Andrus, Prairie View
Payten Ricks, Abilene Christian
Tyrick Armstrong, Texas Southern
Second Team
Kai Mitchell, Sam Houston State
Ian DuBose, Houston Baptist
Zach Nutall, Sam Houston State
Devonte Patterson, Prairie View
Yahuza Rasas, Texas Southern
Coach of the Year: Kyle Keller, Stephen F. Austin