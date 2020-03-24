NABC announces All-District selections, HBCU players in the mix

The National Association of Basketball Coaches has released its All-District teams across the country and a handful of HBCU players made either first or second team.

Here’s a look at the districts in Division I basketball where HBCU players were awarded.

MARROW, STANLEY EARN POSTSEASON ACCOLADES – Both named BoxToRow All-American and NABC All-District – Marrow BoxToRow Player of the Year

Hampton’s Dynamic Duo

District 3

First Team

Caleb Homesley, Liberty

Carlik Jones, Radford

Rob Perry, Stetson

Ahsan Asadullah, Lipscomb

Jermaine Marrow, Hampton

Second Team

Phlandrous Fleming Jr., Charleston So.

Ivan Gandia-Rosa, North Florida

Ben Stanley, Hampton

Garrett Sams, North Florida

Zach Cooks, NJIT

CONGRATS to #NCCUMBB's Jibri Blount for being named a First Team All-American by BOXTOROW and Second Team All-District by NABC!

MEAC nets four

District 15

First Team

Raiquan Clark, LIU

Keith Braxton, Saint Francis U.

Isaiah Blackmon, Saint Francis U.

E.J. Anosike, Sacred Heart

Juvaris Hayes, Merrimack

Second Team

Jibri Blount, North Carolina Central

AJ Bramah, Robert Morris

Cletrell Pope, Bethune-Cookman

Kameron Langley, North Carolina A&T

Jermaine Bishop, Norfolk State

Coach of the Year: Joe Gallo, Merrimack

Senior Jermaine Bishop of @NSU_BBALL earned 2nd-team NABC All-District and 2nd-team BOXTOROW HBCU All-America honors on Monday

🏀🗞️⤵️https://t.co/QJ5APvqHpM — NSU Athletics (@NSUSpartans) March 23, 2020

SWAC gains four, two on first team

District 22

First Team

Sha’Markus Kennedy, McNeese State

Kevon Harris, Stephen F. Austin

Gerard Andrus, Prairie View

Payten Ricks, Abilene Christian

Tyrick Armstrong, Texas Southern

More awards for the Tigers!



Tyrik Armstrong named to NABC Division I District 22 First Team & Yahuza Rasas named to NABC Division I District 22 Second Team | @TXSOTigers @TexasSouthern @theswac | #GoTigers #BeLegendary



NABC All-District Teams Release: https://t.co/32OoW43U2o pic.twitter.com/Na9SEgWoeI — Texas Southern Basketball (@TSUMensHoops) March 23, 2020

Second Team

Kai Mitchell, Sam Houston State

Ian DuBose, Houston Baptist

Zach Nutall, Sam Houston State

Devonte Patterson, Prairie View

Yahuza Rasas, Texas Southern

Coach of the Year: Kyle Keller, Stephen F. Austin