Alabama State the lone HBCU receiving votes in major baseball poll

MONTGOMERY, Ala. | Alabama State received votes in the final National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) poll released late Wednesday.
Alabama State (14-4, 3-0 SWAC) was the lone Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) school receiving votes and was one of three schools from the state of Alabama to receive votes. The Hornets faced Alabama (22nd) earlier in the season and had a game against Auburn (21st) scheduled prior to the season-ending last week.
The Hornets were also scheduled to play Tennessee (23rd) in early April.
Alabama State used a pair of extended winning streaks during the 2020 season to get to 14 wins, using a pair of three-game winning streaks to start the season off at 6-1, before a seven-game winning streak over a pair of weekend series.
The Hornets finished in the top 10 in a pair of NCAA statistical categories including fourth in base on balls (105) and eighth in triples (nine). They also finished in the top 20 in the country in triples per game (0.50), while several individuals finished inside the top 30. Jacknell Guzman ended the season leading the nation in complete games (three), 23rd in victories (three) and 29th in games started (four). Meanwhile, Jabronski Williams led the nation in triples (four) and was sixth in triples per game (0.22).