Alabama State the lone HBCU receiving votes in major baseball poll

Courtesy: ASU Athletics

MONTGOMERY, Ala. | Alabama State received votes in the final National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) poll released late Wednesday.

Alabama State (14-4, 3-0 SWAC) was the lone Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) school receiving votes and was one of three schools from the state of Alabama to receive votes. The Hornets faced Alabama (22nd) earlier in the season and had a game against Auburn (21st) scheduled prior to the season-ending last week.

The Hornets were also scheduled to play Tennessee (23rd) in early April.

This year’s @bamastatebb senior class started the season hot with a 14-4 record and are the defending SWAC East division champions. We admire all your hard work. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/MsPNfqjn20 — ASU Athletics (@BamaStateSports) March 14, 2020

Alabama State used a pair of extended winning streaks during the 2020 season to get to 14 wins, using a pair of three-game winning streaks to start the season off at 6-1, before a seven-game winning streak over a pair of weekend series.