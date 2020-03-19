CIAA lists All-Conference awards for Bowling

Courtesy: The CIAA

CHARLOTTE, NC – The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) along with its Bowling Coaches Association announce the 2020 CIAA Bowling All-Conference team and superlatives.



The All-CIAA bowling team is highlighted by 2020 CIAA Player of the Year Cayla Snowden from Bowie State University. A native from Parkville, MD, Snowden participated in 26 CIAA bowling contests to finish with the highest scoring average within the CIAA at 175.08 pins per match. The sophomore nursing major, who was CIAA Rookie of the Year last season, had the highest total pin count across three league events with 4,552. Snowden is an All-CIAA selection for the second consecutive year.

Freshman Cecilia Chafin of Fayetteville State University was named 2020 CIAA Rookie of the Year. In 22 CIAA bowling contests, Chafin recorded the second-best average in the conference at 170.50 pins per game, which led all CIAA freshmen. The first-year standout and All-CIAA selection had a total pin count of 3751 and her score of 267 at the CIAA Bowling Event II in January was the single-best game in the conference this season.

4️⃣ years in a row! @HerculesTires CIAA Bowling Coach of the Year goes to Bobby Henderson! He lead the Lady Broncos to a perfect 39-0 CIAA record (24-0 in division play) this season. #CIAABowl pic.twitter.com/DMZidf5vYH — CIAA (@CIAAForLife) March 19, 2020

Joining Snowden and Chafin on the 2020 All-CIAA bowling team is Ishuana Anderson (JCSU), Amaree Durfee (VUU), Brittany Worthy (FSU), Trinity Black (VSU), Savannah Starling (FSU), Angel Pope (FSU), Necarri Moore (SU), and Jessie Royall (VSU). Teammates Starling and Worthy make the team for a fourth consecutive season. Durfee earns her third straight selection while Pope is an all-conference selection for the second time in as many seasons. Fayetteville State leads the way with four All-CIAA selections followed by Virginia State with two. Bowie State, Johnson C. Smith, Virginia Union, and Shaw each had a selection.



Head Coach Bobby Henderson was named CIAA Coach of the Year for the fourth straight year after leading Fayetteville State to a perfect 39-0 CIAA record (24-0 in division play) this season. Henderson and the Lady Broncos also captured their 19th CIAA Southern Division title this season.





Bowie State University claims the CIAA Northern Division title with a 30-6 conference record (22-2 in division play). The Bulldogs have won five straight CIAA Bowling Championships.



Virginia Union University secured the 2020 Dr. Freddie Vaughns Highest Team Academic Award. The Lady Panthers recorded a 3.53 team grade point average, earning the award for a third straight year.



2020 All-CIAA Bowling Team



Cayla Snowden, Bowie State – Player of the Year

Cecilia Chafin, Fayetteville State – Rookie of the Year

Amaree Durfee, Virginia Union

Ishuana Anderson, Johnson C. Smith

Trinity Black, Virginia State

Angel Pope, Fayetteville State

Brittany Worthy, Fayetteville State

Savannah Starling, Fayetteville State

Necarri Moore, Shaw

Jessie Royall, Virginia State



Bobby Henderson, Fayetteville State – Coach of the Year

