CIAA lists All-Conference awards for Bowling

No championship this season but awards still go out.
CHARLOTTE, NC – The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) along with its Bowling Coaches Association announce the 2020 CIAA Bowling All-Conference team and superlatives.
 
The All-CIAA bowling team is highlighted by 2020 CIAA Player of the Year Cayla Snowden from Bowie State University. A native from Parkville, MD, Snowden participated in 26 CIAA bowling contests to finish with the highest scoring average within the CIAA at 175.08 pins per match. The sophomore nursing major, who was CIAA Rookie of the Year last season, had the highest total pin count across three league events with 4,552. Snowden is an All-CIAA selection for the second consecutive year. 

Freshman Cecilia Chafin of Fayetteville State University was named 2020 CIAA Rookie of the Year. In 22 CIAA bowling contests, Chafin recorded the second-best average in the conference at 170.50 pins per game, which led all CIAA freshmen. The first-year standout and All-CIAA selection had a total pin count of 3751 and her score of 267 at the CIAA Bowling Event II in January was the single-best game in the conference this season.

Joining Snowden and Chafin on the 2020 All-CIAA bowling team is Ishuana Anderson (JCSU), Amaree Durfee (VUU), Brittany Worthy (FSU), Trinity Black (VSU), Savannah Starling (FSU), Angel Pope (FSU), Necarri Moore (SU), and Jessie Royall (VSU). Teammates Starling and Worthy make the team for a fourth consecutive season. Durfee earns her third straight selection while Pope is an all-conference selection for the second time in as many seasons. Fayetteville State leads the way with four All-CIAA selections followed by Virginia State with two. Bowie State, Johnson C. Smith, Virginia Union, and Shaw each had a selection. 

Head Coach Bobby Henderson was named CIAA Coach of the Year for the fourth straight year after leading Fayetteville State to a perfect 39-0 CIAA record (24-0 in division play) this season. Henderson and the Lady Broncos also captured their 19th CIAA Southern Division title this season. 



Bowie State University claims the CIAA Northern Division title with a 30-6 conference record (22-2 in division play). The Bulldogs have won five straight CIAA Bowling Championships. 

Virginia Union University secured the 2020 Dr. Freddie Vaughns Highest Team Academic Award. The Lady Panthers recorded a 3.53 team grade point average, earning the award for a third straight year. 

2020 All-CIAA Bowling Team

Cayla Snowden, Bowie State – Player of the Year
Cecilia Chafin, Fayetteville State – Rookie of the Year
Amaree Durfee, Virginia Union
Ishuana Anderson, Johnson C. Smith
Trinity Black, Virginia State
Angel Pope, Fayetteville State
Brittany Worthy, Fayetteville State
Savannah Starling, Fayetteville State
Necarri Moore, Shaw
Jessie Royall, Virginia State

Bobby Henderson, Fayetteville State – Coach of the Year
 

Recognition of 2019-20 CIAA Senior Bowlers

Bowie State
Bre’ana Jones
 
Chowan
Shakira Harris
Deja King

Fayetteville State
Savannah Starling
Brittany Worthy
 
Johnson C. Smith
Tatiyanna Minor
 
Livingstone College
Laquanna Davis
Avion Green
Shontavia Wright
Demetria Jacobs
 
Virginia Union
Paris Garris
Aasiaonnia Thomas
Kenya McLeod
Amaree Durfee

Virginia State
Victoria Buskey
Shericia Campbell
Rhyan Crenshaw

