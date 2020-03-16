NAIA

The NAIA cancels remainder of spring sports after attempting to carry on

Continued spread of Coronavirus was too much for even small college athletics
Courtesy: NAIA

Kansas City, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced today that it is canceling the spring 2020 sports season, effective immediately.

 “All possible scenarios that would have supported a spring sports season were seriously considered by multiple NAIA governance groups,” said NAIA President and CEO Jim Carr. “However, the growing state of emergency due to COVID-19, as well as the Center for Disease Control’s recommendation yesterday to limit gatherings to fewer than 50 people for eight weeks, meant we could not in good conscience move forward with the spring sports season and championships.”

 In an effort to provide relief, no spring sport student-athlete will be charged a season of competition. Any spring sport student-athlete who was enrolled full-time in 2020 will be awarded two additional semester terms of attendance or the equivalent.

 The NAIA is continuing to address outstanding questions related to these unprecedented changes and will share new information as it becomes available.

