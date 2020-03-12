SWAC suspends remainder of sports events until end of March

Cancellations and suspensions continue to roll in as the United States deals with the ongoing threat of the coronavirus. On Thursday the Southwestern Athletic Conference announced the suspension of all sports events effective immediately. The statement reads as follows.

“Based upon the most recent information received and latest developments in regards to the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Southwestern Athletic Conference announced today the suspension of regular-season competition for teams in all sports within the SWAC, as well SWAC championship events, until March 31.”

We will continue to update this fluid situation as college conferences continue to update their plans.