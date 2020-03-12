2019-2020 Basketball

SWAC cancels remainder of 2020 Basketball Tournament

Decision comes as multiple conferences cancel their tournaments on Thursday.
Courtesy: SWAC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- Following consultation with governmental and public health officials, the SWAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments have been canceled.
  
The decision was made in consultation and guidance with local governmental and public health and medical officials to limit large gatherings due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
 
“In the best interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, event staff and fans this decision was ultimately one that we had no other choice but to make,” said SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland.

“We will continue to access this very fluid situation in consultation with governmental and public health officials and the NCAA, ensuring that we take all the preventative measures needed to protect our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and fans.”   

All tickets for the SWAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments will be refunded in the form of a full refund. If tickets were purchased online please send a request for a refund to Support@2ttickets.com. Please call (205) 251-7573 for all tickets purchased in person or email a.mackey@swac.org.

