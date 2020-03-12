CIAA cancels Bowling Championship, advises schools to restrict fans at spring sporting events

Courtesy: CIAA Sports

CHARLOTTE, NC – Based on developing information regarding the COVID-19 virus and the recent announcements made by NCAA and its Advisory Panel, the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) announced today that the 2020 Women’s Bowling Championship, scheduled for March 21-22, 2020 in Virginia Beach, VA has been canceled.



The conference office has been tracking all available information and working in coordination with the NCAA, DII Commissioners Association, legal and medical consultants as well as our Presidents and Athletic Directors in order to ensure an informed decision regarding COVID-19. The two-day event was slated to take place at a public facility that would include other patrons in addition to CIAA member institutions. Given the lack of ability to secure a private space and limit spectators, it is in the best interest and safety of the student-athletes, staff, and membership to cancel the championship.

For the purpose of NCAA post-season play, the automatic qualifier will go to the team with the highest conference winning percentage by the last date of regular season play.



Additionally, the CIAA has strongly recommended to its membership that all remaining spring conference competitions, including championship/tournament events, be limited to student-athletes, coaches, event staff, essential team and Conference staff, until further notice.



The CIAA will continue to monitor all relevant information on the COVID-19 virus and will review and monitor all other spring championships moving forward.



The latest statement from the NCAA can be found here. Any person attending a CIAA sporting event should consult the following guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as a precaution – https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/specific-groups/high-risk-complications.html.