Marcelle of SAU selected Atlantic Region men's indoor Track Athlete of the Year

Courtesy: SAU Athletics

RALEIGH, N.C. (March 6) – Standout sprinter Phillip Marcelle (So./Greenville, Grenada) of Saint Augustine’s University was named Division II Atlantic Region Men’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Year by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) on Friday.

Marcelle ranks seventh nationally in the 200 dash (21.18) and 15th nationally in the 400 dash (47.55) heading into the NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championships, which is set for March 13-14 in Birmingham, Ala. He is part of the nation’s top-ranked 4×400 relay squad.

The SAU sprinter was named CIAA Men’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Year in February. He helped the Falcons tie Virginia State University for the CIAA men’s indoor crown to extend their conference championship indoor winning streak to 23.

A two-time CIAA Men’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Week winner, Marcelle won the 200 dash in his season-best time at the VMI Winter Relays in February. He won the 400 dash at the CNU Qualifier & Combined Events meet this past weekend.