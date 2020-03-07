Jackson State takes game one from FAMU in weekend series

Jackson State

JSU and FAMU return to the diamond Saturday for a 3 p.m. start.

JACKSON, Miss. – Jaylyn Williams’ go-ahead RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning proved to be the difference as Jackson State defeated Florida A&M 7-6 Friday evening from Braddy Field.
 
JSU improved to 7-5 and FAMU falls to 4-7 on the year.
 
The Tigers jumped on the Rattlers early and led 5-1 after six complete innings.

FAMU rallied and managed to take a 6-5 lead in the top half of the seventh.
 
Prior to Williams go-ahead RBI, Chandler Dillard reached base on a bunt single, stole second base and advanced to third base on an error.
 
Dillard, batting third in the lineup, finished 4-for-4 with an RBI, while Equon Smith batted 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI.
 
Marcus Atterberry, CJ Newsome and Wesley Reyes each collected hits.
 
Anthony Becerra started and was credited with the no-decision. The senior tossed 6.0 innings and scattered three hits, allowed four runs and four walks and fanned nine batters.
 
