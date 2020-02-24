Livingstone's Roger Ray named CIAA Player of The Year, WSSU's Cleo Hill Jr. wins Coach of the Year

CHARLOTTE, NC – The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) announces the 2019-20 Men’s Basketball All-CIAA team, All-Rookie team, and superlatives as selected by the Men’s Basketball Coaches Association and Sports Information Directors Association. These outstanding individuals were formally recognized today during the annual CIAA Tip-Off Awards Luncheon.

Livingstone College senior Roger Ray has been named CIAA Men’s Player of the Year. Ray led the CIAA in both scoring and assists during the regular season with 23.8 points and five assists per game while shooting over 43 percent from the field, seventh best in the CIAA. The Raleigh, NC native ranks second in the conference at nearly 38 percent from three and his 82.8 free throw percentage is top four in the league. One of the top scorers in Division II, Ray’s 45 points against Virginia State were the most by a player in the CIAA this season. The 5-10 lead guard is a three-time All-CIAA selection and will finish his career as Livingstone’s all-time leader in both scoring and assists.

Livingstone College (Ray and Lydell Elmore), and Virginia Union University (Terrell Leach and Jordan Peebles) lead the way with two men’s selections each. Cayse Minor (Johnson C. Smith), Robert Colon (Winston-Salem State), Greyson Kelley (Shaw), Jalen Seegars (Fayetteville State), Andrew Corum (Virginia State), Joseph Allen (Elizabeth City State), Saiquan Jamison (Bowie State), and Deaquan Williams (Lincoln (PA)) round out the men’s team as 10 of 12 schools were represented. Williams, Elmore, Colon, and Jamison all return from last year’s team while Ray makes the team for the third consecutive year.

Deaquan Williams of Lincoln University (PA) was selected as CIAA Men’s Defensive Player of the Year. Williams, a Camden, NJ native, leads the CIAA with 11.1 rebounds per game, including a CIAA-best 7.6 defensive rebounds per contest. The 6-8 junior is currently top four or better in Division II in double-doubles, total rebounds, and rebounds per game. He is one of only two players in the CIAA to average a double-double during the regular season, ranking among league leaders at 12.6 points per game.

Winston-Salem State University Coach Cleo Hill, Jr. earns CIAA Men’s Coach of the Year honors. Hill led his program to a 13-4 record in league play and a share of the CIAA Southern Division regular season title. This is the second time Hill has been named CIAA Coach of the Year with the first coming in 2012.

Joining Martin on the Men’s All-Rookie team are Deonta Dunlap (Lincoln (PA)), Jahzeer Baker (Elizabeth City State), Charles Tart (Virginia Union), and Chaz Gwen (Johnson C. Smith).

2019-20 All-CIAA Men’s Basketball Team

Backcourt



Roger Ray, Livingstone

Terrell Leach, Virginia Union

Robert Colon, Winston-Salem State

Cayse Minor, Johnson C. Smith

Greyson Kelley, Shaw



Frontcourt



Lydell Elmore, Livingstone

Jalen Seegars, Fayetteville State

Deaquan Williams, Lincoln (PA)

Saiquan Jamison, Bowie State

Joseph Allen, Elizabeth City State

Jordan Peebles, Virginia Union

Andrew Corum, Virginia State



2019-20 CIAA Men’s Basketball All-Rookie Team



Nigel Martin, Shaw

Deonta Dunlap, Lincoln (PA)

Jahzeer Baker, Elizabeth City State

Charles Tart, Virginia Union

Chaz Gwen, Johnson C. Smith