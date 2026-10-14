NBA HBCU Classic ’27 to feature Tennessee State and Howard

The NBA will put HBCU basketball on a national stage when Howard University and Tennessee State meet during NBA All-Star Weekend in Phoenix.



The schools will play in the 2027 NBA HBCU Classic presented by AT&T on Saturday, Feb. 20. The game will take place at Hardwood Central inside Jam Session at the Phoenix Convention Center.



Tipoff is scheduled for noon Mountain Time. ESPN and NBA TV will broadcast the game nationally.



Tennessee State will make its first appearance in the event. Howard University returns for the second time after winning the inaugural NBA HBCU Classic in 2022.



“Howard University and Tennessee State University have longstanding connections to the NBA and basketball traditions that span generations,” NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum said.



The league and AT&T will also donate $50,000 to each university. Since expanding its commitment to HBCUs in 2021, the league says its family of organizations has contributed more than $5.8 million to HBCU institutions, partners and scholarships.

HBCU programs get NBA All-Star spotlight

Howard head coach Kenny Blakeney said the opportunity extends beyond basketball.



“This experience extends beyond the basketball court and gives Howard students the opportunity to engage with one of the most significant events in sports, culture and entertainment,” Blakeney said.



Tennessee State head coach Nolan Smith also emphasized the opportunity for his players and university.



“To represent Tennessee State on a national platform puts our university, our city, and our alumni in the spotlight — and our school deserves that opportunity,” Smith said.



Both programs have current ties to former pro basketball players.



Five-time NBA All-Star John Wall serves as Howard University men’s basketball president of basketball operations. Former Tennessee State standout Robert Covington serves as the Tigers’ chief basketball officer.



Smith also played in the NBA before moving into coaching.



Foot Locker will continue its support of the event by hosting an introductory experience for both schools during NBA All-Star Weekend. The event will include a competition featuring the schools’ bands and cheer teams.



Tickets to the NBA HBCU Classic also include admission to NBA Jam Session on Feb. 20.



For Howard University and Tennessee State, the trip to Phoenix will provide more than another nonconference game.



It will place two HBCU basketball programs in the middle of one of the basketball’s biggest weekends.