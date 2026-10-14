Two Quarterbacks, Two Paths: The First to Earn Legacy Bowl Spots

Morgan State quarterback Cameron Edge and Alcorn State quarterback Jaylon Tolbert are the first two players selected for the 2027 Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl. The Black College Football Hall of Fame announced the selections Tuesday, Oct. 13, recognizing two quarterbacks enjoying productive seasons. Edge will represent Team Gaither, while Tolbert, who previously played at Howard University, will join Team Robinson. Both quarterbacks have taken different paths to national recognition, giving the Mid-Atlantic HBCU football landscape a connection to each of the game’s first selections.

The announcement comes as both players continue building impressive résumés during the 2026 season. Edge has helped Morgan State reach 5-1 and earn its first Stats Perform FCS Top 25 ranking. Tolbert has emerged as one of the SWAC’s most productive passers after transferring from Howard to Alcorn State in 2025. Their selections provide another opportunity to showcase their abilities before professional football evaluators.

Cameron Edge helps lead Morgan State’s resurgence

Edge’s selection adds another achievement to a season that has changed expectations at Morgan State. Through six games, the senior has completed 68.3% of his passes for 1,337 yards and 11 touchdowns. After previous stops at Maryland and Eastern Michigan, Edge has become a central figure in the Bears’ offensive improvement. His production has given head coach Damon Wilson a passing attack capable of complementing the defense that has traditionally defined the program.

His signature performance came against Villanova, when he threw for 444 yards and three touchdowns while adding two rushing scores in a 38-35 victory that pushed Morgan State to 4-1. Edge helped the Bears overcome a late interception, eventually scoring the winning touchdown with 36 seconds remaining. Morgan State followed that performance with a 28-27 comeback victory over Robert Morris, improving to 5-1. Those wins helped the Bears enter the national rankings for the first time, strengthening Edge’s case for postseason recognition.

Former Howard quarterback Jaylon Tolbert finds success at Alcorn State

Tolbert’s selection also carries a connection to the MEAC. Before transferring to Alcorn State ahead of the 2025 season, Tolbert played at Howard, where he appeared in six games during the 2024 campaign. He threw for 820 yards and six touchdowns that season, including four touchdown passes in Howard’s 35-21 victory over Morehouse at MetLife Stadium. That performance earned Tolbert MEAC Offensive Player of the Week honors and provided an early indication of his passing ability.

Since arriving at Alcorn State, Tolbert has developed into one of the SWAC’s leading quarterbacks. Through seven games this season, he has completed 65.9% of his passes for 2,005 yards and 19 touchdowns. His performances include five-touchdown passing games against Miles, Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Grambling State. Tolbert also earned SWAC Newcomer of the Week and HBCU National Co-Player of the Week honors earlier this season, adding to his growing list of accomplishments.

HBCU Legacy Bowl moves to Atlanta in 2027

The Legacy Bowl selections provide both quarterbacks with another opportunity to demonstrate their abilities in front of professional scouts. The postseason all-star game features NFL draft-eligible players from HBCU programs, offering additional exposure beyond the regular season. Edge enters the showcase conversation while helping Morgan State compete for a MEAC championship, while Tolbert has built on his Howard experience to become a productive passer at Alcorn State. Both have earned recognition while their teams still have important games remaining on the schedule.

The 2027 HBCU Legacy Bowl will take place Feb. 27 at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, marking the event’s relocation from New Orleans. NFL Network will broadcast the game, which showcases approximately 100 NFL draft-eligible players from HBCU programs across the country. Additional selections are expected as the college football season progresses, with Edge and Tolbert establishing the first two names on the roster. 2027 HBCU Legacy Bowl is scheduled for Feb. 27 at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, marking the event’s relocation from New Orleans. NFL Network will broadcast the game, which showcases approximately 100 NFL draft-eligible players from HBCU programs across the country. Additional selections are expected as the college football season progresses, with Edge and Tolbert establishing the first two names on the roster.