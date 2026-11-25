North Carolina A&T State University is making a historic $5 million investment in its Blue & Gold Marching Machine, one of the most recognizable marching bands in HBCU culture.



The Greensboro, North Carolina, institution announced the initiative on November 21, outlining plans to improve the band’s practice facilities, security and infrastructure. University officials say the investment represents a commitment to supporting the hundreds of student musicians who help carry the institution’s traditions onto national stages.



The improvements will include a new practice field, a new roof, enhanced security lighting, perimeter fencing and modernization of existing facilities.



Chancellor James R. Martin II said the university’s commitment reflects the importance of investing directly in students.

“Our greatest asset has always been our students, and this $5 million investment reflects our commitment to putting them first,” Martin said.

The chancellor praised the Blue & Gold Marching Machine for building a reputation that extends well beyond the North Carolina A&T campus.

North Carolina A&T invests in HBCU band excellence

The Blue & Gold Marching Machine has established itself as one of the nation’s premier collegiate marching bands, representing HBCU culture through its performances, musical precision and elaborate field presentations. It was recently selected to compete in the Red Lobster Band of The Year. The BGMM won the inaugural event in 2023.



Its national appearances include the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and Tournament of Roses Parade, providing North Carolina A&T with exposure beyond traditional athletic events. However, the demands of maintaining a nationally prominent marching band extend far beyond game-day performances.



Student musicians balance academic responsibilities with extensive rehearsals, travel and public appearances throughout the year.



The university’s planned improvements aim to create a safer and more functional environment for those responsibilities.



“This is about more than buildings and practice fields,” Martin said. “It is about creating an environment where students can thrive and ensuring that this remarkable program continues to flourish for generations.”



North Carolina A&T officials said construction and improvements will take place in phases, beginning with essential infrastructure and security priorities.



The university did not announce a specific completion date for the entire project.

A commitment to the next generation

The investment also reflects the growing importance of marching bands as cultural ambassadors for HBCU institutions.



For North Carolina A&T, the Blue & Gold Marching Machine represents a connection between students, alumni and supporters while helping introduce the university to national audiences. Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Christopher Catching said providing students with adequate resources remains central to the institution’s mission.



“Our students work incredibly hard, both academically and artistically, and this investment is a meaningful demonstration of our commitment to their success,” Catching said.



Beyond improving the physical environment, the university hopes the upgrades will strengthen an experience that develops leadership, teamwork and discipline among student musicians.



The $5 million commitment gives North Carolina A&T an opportunity to match the national visibility of its celebrated HBCU marching band with substantial investment in the facilities supporting its future.