Southern held off a furious fourth-quarter comeback from Grambling State to secure a 31-29 victory Saturday in the Bayou Classic, adding another dramatic chapter to one of the most celebrated rivalries in HBCU football.

The Jaguars accomplished the feat without star running back Trey Holly, the SWAC’s leading rusher and a Walter Payton Award finalist.

Southern quarterback Christian Johnson delivered a spectacular dual-threat performance, accounting for 349 yards of total offense and three touchdowns to lead the Jaguars to victory.

Grambling State scored two touchdowns in the final four minutes but failed to convert a potential game-tying two-point conversion with 45 seconds remaining.

Southern thrives without Trey Holly

Southern entered the Bayou Classic without its most productive offensive player.

Trey Holly was seen testing his lower leg during pregame warmups before ultimately sitting out the rivalry game. The running back appeared on the Southern sideline wearing a walking boot.

Despite Holly’s absence, the Jaguars produced 278 rushing yards and averaged 6.5 yards per carry.

Mike Franklin stepped into a featured role, rushing for 127 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries. Johnson added 110 rushing yards and a touchdown on just five attempts, while Macario Dade Jr. contributed another 44 yards on the ground.

Southern finished with 517 yards of total offense despite playing without one of the most productive running backs in HBCU football.

Southern takes control of the Bayou Classic

Grambling State struck first when quarterback Jacobe Robinson broke loose for a 48-yard touchdown run less than three minutes into the game.

However, Southern responded with three consecutive touchdown drives to seize control.

Franklin capped a 12-play, 70-yard drive with a seven-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter. Johnson then connected with Isaiah Pina for a 15-yard touchdown in the second quarter, giving Southern a 14-7 halftime advantage.

The Jaguars extended their lead in the third quarter when Johnson found Damien Henderson Jr. for another touchdown pass.

After a Grambling State field goal, Johnson delivered one of the game’s biggest offensive highlights. The quarterback raced 64 yards for a touchdown, extending Southern’s advantage to 28-10 with 4:04 remaining in the third quarter.

Grambling State refuses to go away

Just 11 seconds after Johnson’s touchdown, Grambling State’s Tony Phillips Jr. returned the ensuing kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown, cutting Southern’s lead to 28-17.

Southern appeared to put the game out of reach when Christopher McKenna connected on a 40-yard field goal with 4:30 remaining in the fourth quarter, giving the Jaguars a 31-17 advantage.

But Grambling State had other ideas.

Quarterback Ashton Frye connected with Lantavious Murphy for a 45-yard touchdown with 3:56 remaining. A missed extra point left the Tigers trailing by eight.

Grambling State mounted another scoring drive, covering 78 yards in just 96 seconds. Frye capped the drive with a 15-yard touchdown run with 45 seconds remaining.

However, Frye’s pass on the ensuing two-point conversion fell incomplete, leaving Southern with a two-point advantage that would hold up as the final margin.

Christian Johnson delivers huge performance for Southern

Johnson proved difficult for the Grambling State defense to contain throughout the Bayou Classic.

The Southern quarterback completed 16 of 25 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns without throwing an interception. He also averaged 22 yards per rushing attempt.

Pina led the Jaguars with four receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown, while Henderson contributed four catches for 41 yards and a score.

Southern’s offensive line also delivered a strong performance, keeping Johnson from taking a sack while helping the Jaguars produce a pair of 100-yard rushers.

Ashton Frye leads late Grambling State rally

Frye accounted for 248 yards of total offense and two touchdowns for Grambling State.

He completed 15 of 26 passes for 190 yards and a touchdown while rushing for a team-high 58 yards and another score.

Nae’Saan Dickerson led the Tigers with seven receptions for 98 yards, while Phillips provided a major spark on special teams with 149 yards on three kickoff returns.

Defensively, Lonell Cunningham led Grambling State with 10 tackles and a fumble recovery. Jon Horton added nine tackles, including three tackles for loss.

Herman Brister III paced Southern with nine tackles, while Ckelby Givens recorded two sacks.

Despite surrendering 145 more yards of total offense than Southern, Grambling State came within a two-point conversion of tying the game in the final minute.

Ultimately, Southern overcame the absence of its biggest offensive star and withstood Grambling State’s late rally to secure another memorable Bayou Classic victory.