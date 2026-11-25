WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — HBCU powerhouse Winston-Salem State women’s basketball is undefeated, nationally ranked and winning games by comfortable margins. Now the Rams have climbed higher in the national rankings than ever before.



And head coach Tierra Terry still isn’t satisfied.



Winston-Salem State moved up to No. 6 in the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) NCAA Division II Top 25 poll released Tuesday, Nov. 24. The ranking represents the highest in program history and puts the Rams two spots above their No. 8 preseason position.



WSSU climbed from seventh in the previous poll after opening the season with three consecutive victories. The Rams added another win Monday evening, defeating Concord University 66-45 at the C.E. Gaines Center to improve to 4-0.



All four victories have come by double digits, establishing Winston-Salem State as one of the nation’s early NCAA Division II contenders.



But Terry sees a team that still has plenty of room to improve.



“Well, thank God for the win,” Terry said after Monday’s victory. “I thought we came out in the second half with some tenacity. We got to, you know, start the games better with a little more of that grit in the beginning of the game.”

Winston-Salem State’s talented roster continues to develop

The Rams returned eight players from last season’s historic squad, which finished 28-4, captured the CIAA championship and reached the NCAA Division II Elite Eight.



That experience has helped the HBCU powerhouse establish itself among the nation’s elite programs, but several players are still developing their roles.



Sophomore guard Breonna Roaf led Winston-Salem State against Concord with 16 points, connecting on four of five three-point attempts. The reigning CIAA Rookie of the Year also contributed five rebounds, three assists and three steals.



Roaf said becoming a more consistent outside shooter has been a significant part of her offseason development.



“Just being shot ready and knocking it down,” Roaf said.



While Roaf remains a pass-first point guard, Terry wants her to embrace additional scoring responsibilities and become a stronger leader.



“Unfortunately for Breanna, she had to grow up very fast,” Terry said. “We asked her to lead a little bit last year, but this year she really has that leadership role and we need a lot from her.”



Meanwhile, Maia Charles continues to dominate the interior.



The standout forward recorded another double-double against Concord, finishing with 11 points and 18 rebounds, including seven offensive boards. Charles also contributed four steals.



Charles, who earned CIAA Player of the Week honors, has emerged as one of the Rams’ most dependable performers while providing the rebounding presence necessary for another NCAA postseason run.



Freshman forward Ayomide Adewumi is also making an early impact. Adewumi scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds against Concord, including six points during the opening quarter when Winston-Salem State struggled offensively.



“I just wanted to show my team that I can help in any way, shape or form,” Adewumi said.



Nevaeh Farmer added 10 points, while Kloe Thompson contributed eight off the bench.

WSSU forward Maia Charles takes a jumper. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

An undefeated HBCU program still searching for consistency

Despite the 21-point victory, Winston-Salem State led Concord just 24-22 at halftime before pulling away with a dominant second half.



The Rams forced 30 turnovers, recorded 15 steals and held a 46-28 rebounding advantage. They outscored Concord 42-23 after halftime.



Terry acknowledged delivering another intense halftime message, similar to the one she gave during the Rams’ recent victory at Virginia State.



The coach believes the team must develop greater consistency from the opening tip if it intends to repeat as CIAA champion and advance deep into the NCAA Tournament.



“We need fight and we need grit,” Terry said. “And we need to be mentally tough enough to take the criticism and the accountability and move on so we can be champions.”



The Rams will host Barton College on Sunday, Nov. 29, looking to extend their unbeaten start.



Winston-Salem State has already made history with its No. 6 national ranking, but Terry isn’t interested in celebrating November accomplishments.



“We can’t get complacent. We can’t get happy with what we’ve done so far,” Terry said.



Four games into the season, the Rams haven’t lost. Their coach believes their best basketball is still ahead.