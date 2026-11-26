The Turkey Day Classic between Alabama State and Tuskegee has been a Thanksgiving tradition in HBCU football for more than a century.But after ASU dismantled Tuskegee University 45–0 on Thursday,



Alabama State’s victory in the 102nd Turkey Day Classic continued a recent stretch of dominance by the Division I program over its longtime Division II rival. The result marked the fourth consecutive meeting in which Alabama State defeated Tuskegee by at least 28 points. The Hornets won 41–3 in 2023, 34–6 in 2024 and 58–21 in 2025 before Thursday’s shutout. Combined, Alabama State has outscored Tuskegee 178–30 over those four contests. That raises an uncomfortable question surrounding one of HBCU football’s most cherished traditions. Has the Turkey Day Classic become too one-sided to continue in its current form?

Tuskegee and Alabama State share a century of HBCU history

The rivalry between Alabama State and Tuskegee began in 1901, when the Golden Tigers defeated the Hornets 37–0.That contest was also the first football game in Alabama State program history. The schools began playing their annual Thanksgiving matchup in 1924, establishing what became the Turkey Day Classic. For generations, the event represented far more than football. Thousands of alumni, students and supporters traveled to Montgomery for the game, parade, marching bands and family gatherings.



The Turkey Day Classic became a cultural institution during segregation, providing Black communities an opportunity to celebrate athletic excellence and institutional pride. Tuskegee historically held the upper hand in the rivalry and still maintains the all-time series lead. The Golden Tigers built their reputation as one of the country’s premier Black college football programs, producing championship teams and generations of outstanding athletes. However, the competitive relationship between the institutions has changed.



Alabama State dominates recent Turkey Day Classic meetings

Alabama State competes in the Southwestern Athletic Conference at the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision level. Tuskegee remains a Division II member of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. Although the programs operated at comparable competitive levels for much of their early history, the modern differences in athletic resources, scholarship limits and recruiting opportunities create challenges. Tuskegee has demonstrated that it can compete with Alabama State. The Golden Tigers defeated the Hornets 14–6 in 2017, when the teams met in the Labor Day Classic. And during the 2025 Turkey Day Classic, Tuskegee jumped ahead 21–14 after the opening quarter.



But Alabama State scored 44 unanswered points to win that contest. Thursday’s 45-point margin represents another step in the wrong direction for competitive balance. The four most recent meetings have produced an average Alabama State victory margin of 37 points. While Tuskegee continues competing against Division II opponents, the Golden Tigers face a different challenge when playing a Division I program with greater football resources That raises questions about whether the matchup still provides the competitive experience that helped establish the rivalry.

Should the HBCU Turkey Day Classic continue?

There is another consideration beyond the scoreboard. Both institutions have faced scheduling conflicts involving NCAA postseason competition. Tuskegee previously stepped away from the Thanksgiving matchup to preserve Division II playoff opportunities. Alabama State could also consider the FCS postseason calendar, although SWAC championship and Celebration Bowl obligations already complicate its playoff options. Those conflicts contributed to interruptions in the series before the schools restored the Thanksgiving matchup in 2021.



In January 2026, Alabama State and Tuskegee agreed to another extension, but only for one season.



“While longevity is the goal in this type of long-standing rivalry, we at ASU feel this is definitely a step in the right direction,” Alabama State athletics director Jason Cable said when announcing the agreement.



That limited commitment means the institutions must again consider their future arrangements. There are legitimate arguments for maintaining the game. The Turkey Day Classic preserves a historic relationship between two HBCU institutions and provides an annual gathering for families, alumni and supporters.It also creates exposure and potential financial benefits that extend beyond the final score. But competitive balance, player development and postseason aspirations cannot be ignored. Could the universities preserve their Thanksgiving traditions while scheduling more competitive opponents? Could they move their football matchup to another part of the season? Or does the historical significance of the Turkey Day Classic outweigh the increasingly lopsided results?



After 125 years of football history, Tuskegee and Alabama State have earned the right to celebrate their remarkable rivalry.



The question now is whether continuing to play the same game remains the best way to honor it.