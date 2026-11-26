Grambling State and Southern still kick off Saturday at 1 p.m. CT. The Bayou Classic moves to NBCSN nationally, streams on Peacock, and stays on local NBC stations in Louisiana.

The historic postponement of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has bumped one of HBCU football’s biggest games off NBC’s national broadcast schedule. The 53rd Bayou Classic between Grambling State and Southern will air live nationwide on NBCSN and stream on Peacock on Saturday, Nov. 28, after NBC moved its Thanksgiving Day lineup to Saturday.

Bayou Classic officials announced the broadcast change Thursday. Kickoff remains 1 p.m. CT (2 p.m. ET) at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Louisiana NBC affiliates will still carry the game live, including WDSU in New Orleans.

How to watch the 2026 Bayou Classic

Game detail What to know Matchup Grambling State Tigers vs. Southern Jaguars Date Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 Kickoff 1 p.m. CT / 2 p.m. ET National TV channel NBCSN Live stream Peacock Louisiana TV Local NBC affiliates, including WDSU in New Orleans Stadium Caesars Superdome in New Orleans

Check your TV provider’s guide for the NBCSN channel number. In Louisiana, tune in to your local NBC station at kickoff.

Why the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade moved to Saturday

New York City moved the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade from Thanksgiving morning to Saturday, Nov. 28, after forecasts called for strong winds, heavy rain and coastal flooding. The parade is set to step off at 8:30 a.m. ET in Manhattan. NBC aired an encore of the 2025 parade on Thanksgiving morning and shifted this year’s celebration to Saturday.

It’s the first time severe weather has pushed the parade to another day. Macy’s canceled the event from 1942 through 1944 during World War II. This year, organizers moved the parade two days, and NBC shifted its Thanksgiving programming with it. That change cost the Bayou Classic its national slot on the main NBC network.

Grambling State and Southern first met in 1932. The rivalry became the Bayou Classic in 1974, when Grambling beat Southern 21–0 in front of 76,753 fans at Tulane Stadium. The game moved to the Superdome the next year and made New Orleans its Thanksgiving weekend home. Hurricane Katrina sent the game to Houston in 2005, and a pandemic-era edition took place in Shreveport in spring 2021.

NBC began televising the rivalry nationally in 1991, when Southern won 31–30. The game aired on the main network through 2014 and returned to broadcast on NBC in 2021 after a run on NBCSN. That national window gave viewers across the country an annual look at HBCU football and the traditions that fill the Superdome.

For alumni and families who make the trip, the rivalry starts before kickoff. On Friday night, Southern’s Human Jukebox and Grambling’s World Famed Tiger Marching Band meet at the Superdome for the Greek Show and Battle of the Bands at 6 p.m. CT. The bands return Saturday for halftime, when the crowd has another chance to settle its own argument over who won the weekend.

Southern looks for a fifth straight Bayou Classic win

Southern (6–5, 4–3 SWAC) has won three straight games under first-year head coach Marshall Faulk and four straight Bayou Classics, including last year’s 28–27 win. Grambling State (5–5, 3–4 SWAC) comes off a bye after beating Bethune-Cookman. A win would give Mickey Joseph’s Tigers a winning season and end Southern’s run in the rivalry.