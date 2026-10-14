HBCU Lands ESPN Top-100 Recruit Over Power-Conference Finalists

North Carolina A&T (NC A&T) has spent years building a women’s basketball program capable of winning championships. Now, the HBCU has landed a recruiting commitment that could help push its ceiling even higher.

Janiyah Weaver, a four-star prospect ranked No. 69 in ESPN’s class of 2027 recruiting rankings, has committed to the Aggies. The Morrow High School standout chose NC A&T from a finalist group that included Alabama, St. John’s, UCF, Delaware, and Bethune-Cookman.

Her club program, Bounce Nation, announced the commitment by describing Weaver as the highest-rated player to commit to an HBCU women’s basketball program. That claim comes from her club rather than a verified comparison across recruiting services, but the significance of the pickup is clear.

A&T just won a recruiting battle for a nationally ranked prospect with major-conference options. And the Aggies are getting considerably more than size.

2027 6’6 W ESPN 100 Janiyah Weaver has become highest rated player to commit to HBCU naming her school @LadyAggieBall pic.twitter.com/g1v46PV7i0 — BounceNation_Fbc (@Bouncenation_J) October 14, 2026

A matchup problem with the ball in her hands

Bounce Nation lists Weaver as a 6-foot-6 wing. Her scouting evaluations describe a player comfortable doing things defenders rarely expect from someone with that length.

Prep Girls Hoops scout BJ Batson observed Weaver running point guard for Morrow. Breaking defenders down off the dribble and creating scoring opportunities for teammates. His evaluation also highlighted her perimeter shooting, rebounding and ability to block or alter shots.

That combination creates an intriguing possibility for A&T: a player who can initiate an offense on one possession and protect the basket on the next.

Weaver’s appeal extends beyond putting a tall player in the paint. Her ability to handle, pass, and score away from the basket gives head coach Tarrell Robinson multiple ways to use her.

A&T already has the winning foundation

The recruiting splash fits a program with an established championship résumé.

Robinson, who took over in 2012, is NC A&T’s all-time winningest women’s basketball coach. He led the Aggies to MEAC tournament championships and NCAA Tournament appearances in 2016, 2018 and 2021, along with four MEAC regular-season titles.

The success continued after A&T moved into the Coastal Athletic Association.

The Aggies finished 22-12 in 2023–24 and reached the WNIT’s Super 16. They followed that with a CAA regular-season championship in 2024–25, going 19-12 overall and 15-3 in conference play.

That championship team allowed just 55.5 points per game and outscored opponents by an average of eight points. Defense remained a foundation for a program that had carried its winning identity into a new conference.

A recruiting win with bigger implications

NC A&T is now working to regain that position after a sub-.500 season. Robinson brought in nine newcomers for 2026–27, including six Division I transfers and former Arkansas forward Jada Bates, with an emphasis on shooting, ball security, depth and versatility.

Weaver’s commitment belongs to the next recruiting class, extending that roster-building effort into 2027.

For A&T, it is a chance to add a rare talent to a program that already knows how to compete for titles. For HBCU women’s basketball, it is another recruiting decision worth watching: an ESPN-ranked prospect choosing an HBCU while major-conference programs were still in the picture.

The Aggies have the championship history. Weaver gives them another reason to think bigger.