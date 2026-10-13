Winston-Salem State hires outside help with field

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem State University is bringing in outside help after a viral video turned the HBCU football program’s field preparation into a national talking point.



WSSU Athletic Director Eric Burns confirmed Tuesday that the university has hired an outside company to paint the football field at Bowman Gray Stadium ahead of Saturday’s home game against Bluefield State University.



The decision follows a video that circulated on social media after Winston-Salem State University’s 21-0 loss to Bowie State. Filmed from the Bowman Gray Stadium press box, the footage showed an individual painting yardage markings along the football field.



The individual appeared to measure distances using his feet before applying paint. The resulting markings appeared uneven, with curved lines and inconsistent spacing.



The video quickly became the latest source of unwanted attention for a football program still searching for its first victory under head coach Tory Woodbury.

Athletic director addresses viral video

Burns addressed the controversy following Tuesday’s weekly football press conference, where Woodbury and student-athletes were instructed not to answer questions about the video.



“We addressed the issue,” Burns said. “We’re hiring the outside entity to come in and paint the field for next week. And so we’ll be ready to play on Saturday.”



Burns had already taken responsibility in a statement published Monday evening on the WSSU Athletics Instagram account.



“The field markings at our last home game fell short of WSSU Athletics’ standards, and I take responsibility,” Burns said in the statement.



He also announced additional field preparation support and new checks to prevent a repeat of the situation.



On Tuesday, Burns explained why he believed the incident warranted a public response.



“Well, again, it’s our brand,” Burns said. “You know, anytime you see a video that goes viral like that, you want to make a statement and make sure your fans understand that you don’t take it lightly.”



Burns said the university has established additional quality-control checkpoints to ensure the markings meet expectations.



The outside company is scheduled to begin painting Thursday, with the field expected to be ready by noon Friday.

Questions remain about who painted the field

Although Burns outlined the corrective action, some questions about the original incident remain unanswered.



Asked what went wrong and where the breakdown occurred, Burns did not identify a specific cause.



Instead, he described the situation as a challenge that required the department to adjust its approach.



When asked whether the individual shown painting the field was part of the football staff, Burns declined to provide details, citing personnel matters.



Bowman Gray Stadium operates under an unusual arrangement compared to most college football facilities.



The historic stadium is owned by the City of Winston-Salem, managed by NASCAR and rented by Winston-Salem State University for its home football games.



That arrangement adds another layer to questions about the division of responsibilities surrounding field preparation. However, Burns has publicly accepted responsibility on behalf of WSSU Athletics.



For an HBCU football program dealing with a difficult season, the viral video brought additional scrutiny at an already challenging time.



Woodbury acknowledged Tuesday that the program needs additional resources, including fundraising and equipment, while expressing confidence in the administration’s ability to address those needs.



Burns, meanwhile, expects the field to be ready when Winston-Salem State hosts Bluefield State on Saturday at 1 p.m.



The Rams will be looking for their first victory of the season. The athletic department will also be looking to ensure the conversation surrounding the playing surface doesn’t overshadow the football being played on it.