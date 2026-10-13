HBCU’s jagged football field paint job goes viral

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem State University is responding after a viral video showing questionable field markings at Bowman Gray Stadium sparked criticism following the HBCU football program’s latest home game.



The video emerged following Winston-Salem State University’s 21-0 loss to Bowie State on Saturday. It showed an individual preparing yardage markings on the playing surface at Bowman Gray Stadium, raising concerns about the accuracy and quality of the work.



Filmed from the stadium’s press box, the footage appeared to show the individual using his feet to measure distances rather than a conventional measuring tool. The resulting markings appeared uneven, with some lines seemingly off-center and others curving near their endpoints.



The video quickly drew attention to the condition of the playing surface at one of the most recognizable venues in HBCU football.



On Monday evening, WSSU Athletics publicly acknowledged the situation.

WSSU athletic director accepts responsibility

Winston-Salem State University Director of Athletics Eric Burns issued a statement through the department’s official Instagram account, acknowledging that the field preparation failed to meet the university’s expectations.



“The field markings at our last home game fell short of WSSU Athletics’ standards, and I take responsibility,” Burns said.



Burns also outlined steps the department has taken to prevent similar problems in future home games.



“We’ve secured additional field preparation support and implemented new checks to ensure this is addressed before our next home game.”



The statement concluded with a commitment to improving the experience for student-athletes and supporters.



“Our student-athletes and Ram Nation deserve the highest standard, and we are committed to meeting it every time.”



The public acknowledgment comes as the university works to address an issue that generated attention beyond the final score of Saturday’s game.

Bowman Gray Stadium’s unique operating arrangement

The situation also highlights the unusual arrangement surrounding Bowman Gray Stadium, which serves as the home football venue for Winston-Salem State University.



Unlike many college football stadiums, Bowman Gray is not owned or operated exclusively by its university tenant.



The historic facility is owned by the City of Winston-Salem and managed by NASCAR. Winston-Salem State University rents the stadium for its home football games.



Bowman Gray also serves as a motorsports venue, creating a distinctive environment where football and racing operations share the historic facility.



That arrangement adds another layer to questions surrounding responsibility for preparing the football playing surface.



Although Burns accepted responsibility on behalf of WSSU Athletics, the statement did not identify the person shown in the video or specify which organization originally handled the field markings.



It also did not detail how the additional preparation support would operate.



For an HBCU program with a proud football tradition, the attention surrounding the viral video represents an unwelcome distraction.



Winston-Salem State University now hopes the additional oversight and preparation measures will ensure the playing surface meets expectations when the Rams return to Bowman Gray Stadium.



The athletic department’s message was straightforward: The field markings were unacceptable, responsibility has been acknowledged, and corrective action is underway.