The comedian who turned Black church life into a hit sitcom plans to study theology at Virginia Union University.

Kevin “KevOnStage” Fredericks spent years making people laugh about the church he grew up in. Now the comedian and creator of BET+’s Churchy says he’s going to seminary at an HBCU.

Fredericks announced Wednesday, Nov. 25, that he’s headed to Virginia Union University’s Samuel DeWitt Proctor School of Theology in Richmond, Virginia. He tagged both the seminary and the HBCU in his Instagram post.

“I’m going back to school at an HBCU!! I CANT WAIT TO LEARN!” he wrote.

The reel drew more than 36,000 likes and about 2,000 comments in its first few hours. One commenter welcomed him to the “Union Family,” while another jokingly called him “PastorOnStage.”

Black church life helped build KevOnStage’s career

Before the stand-up tours and the TV deals, KevOnStage and his wife, Melissa, both worked at Boeing. He built an audience online with jokes about marriage, raising kids, and the church culture he knew firsthand. By 2022, he had sold out two national comedy tours and launched his own production studio.

That background came through in Churchy, the BET+ sitcom he made with his own studio and SpringHill. Fredericks plays Corey Carr Jr., a preacher’s son who heads to Lubbock, Texas, to build a ministry after getting passed over at his father’s megachurch.

The show became BET+’s top scripted comedy in its debut week, according to the network. Its premise takes a question familiar to church families and turns it into a sitcom: What happens when the preacher’s kid wants a pulpit of his own?

The Fredericks family already had an HBCU story

In 2023, Kevin and Melissa took their two sons on an HBCU tour and shared the experience with followers. The visit to Howard University gave the boys a chance to see a Black college for themselves and hear about the history behind its campus traditions. Three years later, their dad is the one sharing the news that an HBCU said yes.

At Virginia Union, the seminary came first

Virginia Union traces its roots to a school that began educating freedpeople in 1865. Two years later, Mary Ann Lumpkin, a formerly enslaved woman, leased the site of the former Lumpkin’s Jail to the school. A place once used to hold enslaved people became a place to teach newly freed Black students.

In 1899, the Richmond school joined with Wayland Seminary to form Virginia Union University.

Virginia Union’s Master of Divinity program grounds theological study in the history and religious traditions of Africa and the African diaspora. It prepares students for ordained ministry and other forms of religious leadership.

There’s a reason it matters that he said “HBCU” out loud. The same people who know him from a comedy clip or a night out at one of his shows now have a reason to look up a Black seminary in Richmond. A few years ago, Fredericks used his platform to show families what an HBCU visit could look like for their kids.

This time, he’s showing those same families what going back to school can look like for the grown folks, too.