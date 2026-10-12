Howard University tennis leader flags KKK imagery; Maryland suspends club

Howard University’s club tennis president reported Ku Klux Klan imagery in tournament materials, prompting Maryland to suspend its club tennis team indefinitely.



The incident involved a two-day fall invitational at the University of Maryland’s College Park campus. Howard University, a Washington, D.C., HBCU, was among the participating club teams.



According to WUSA9, Howard club president Toni Rachal discovered the graphic while reviewing a Google document before the event. The document contained tournament information, including schedules and a campus map. Rachal reportedly found an image depicting Ku Klux Klan hoods and called for immediate action in a letter to Maryland. sports.yahoo.com



Her response emphasized accountability and the right of students to compete without encountering racist intimidation.

“My intention in raising these concerns is not simply to seek punishment, but to ensure that the harm caused is acknowledged, that meaningful accountability follows, and that all student-athletes can participate in collegiate tennis without being confronted with imagery associated with racial hatred and intimidation,” Rachal wrote.



For Howard’s club, the discovery turned routine tournament preparation into a demand for university action. Rachal’s letter placed the experience of visiting students at the center of that response.

Maryland suspends club as investigations begin

Maryland’s club tennis team operates as a student-led organization under the university’s Recreation & Wellness division, known as RecWell. The incident concerns club tennis rather than an NCAA varsity program.



RecWell official Brent Flynn apologized to the Howard Tennis Club, describing the imagery as “awful and unacceptable.”



“While this incident may reflect the actions of a few student team members, we have suspended the entire club tennis team indefinitely pending an investigation,” Flynn wrote.



He also addressed the university’s responsibility to provide a welcoming environment for participants.



“I am deeply sorry that this image was distributed. It does not reflect our values or our commitment to fostering an inclusive, safe and welcoming environment where everyone is valued and respected.”



Student leaders from Maryland’s club tennis team separately contacted Howard University and offered an apology.



“As student leaders, we take this matter seriously and truly regret the pain this caused,” the team members said.



A Maryland spokesperson told WUSA9 that university officials referred the matter to the University of Maryland Police Department. The Office of Student Conduct is also investigating.



The indefinite suspension establishes an immediate consequence while those reviews continue. Rachal’s letter, however, calls for a response that also acknowledges the harm and protects students participating in collegiate tennis.