HBCU program history made with first FCS Top 25 ranking

Morgan State has spent much of the 2026 season forcing its way into the national conversation. Now the HBCU program has made history.



The Bears entered the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 at No. 24 on Monday, marking Morgan State’s first appearance in the national media poll.



Morgan State received 116 points after improving to 5-1 with Saturday’s 28-27 Homecoming win over Robert Morris. The Bears scored the winning touchdown with 24 seconds remaining, their second dramatic finish in as many weeks.



It is another milestone in what has quickly become Morgan State’s best start in 17 years. The HBCU program has won four straight games and already surpassed its win total from last season. Its only loss came against FBS opponent Arizona State.



Now Morgan State has something tangible to show for the turnaround.

Morgan State breaking through nationally

Morgan State wasn’t among the HBCU teams receiving substantial national attention entering the season. That has changed.



The Bears have built their résumé with wins over North Carolina A&T, Towson, Villanova and Robert Morris. Their victory over Villanova was particularly significant, giving Morgan State a road win against an established FCS program.



The Bears followed that performance by surviving Robert Morris on Homecoming.



Head coach Damon Wilson said Monday that the comeback showed him how much his program has matured.



“It was also emotional just to see the guys compete and to see growth from where we were last year to where we are now with regards to those close games and finishing games,” Wilson said.



Morgan State trailed Robert Morris by two touchdowns before rallying. Its winning drive came in the final two minutes.



Those situations have looked different this season.



Wilson said his players have developed reference points from previous close losses and now understand how to respond.



“This team is a little different mentally,” Wilson said. “It’s a different makeup of the team mentally. They understand the task at hand.”



That mentality has Morgan State inside the FCS Top 25 for the first time.

Bears still have plenty ahead

The ranking comes with another challenge almost immediately.



Morgan State travels to Nashville on Saturday to face Tennessee State at Nissan Stadium. The Tigers represent the final nonconference opponent before the Bears begin MEAC play. Morgan State has never beaten Tennessee State.



Wilson also knows that national recognition creates a different kind of challenge for a program accustomed to chasing respect rather than managing success.



“We talk about how to handle success,” Wilson said. “First you’ve got to become successful. Then you’ve got to learn how to handle success. Then you’ve got to sustain success.”



The Bears have not posted a winning season since 2014, when they finished 7-6 and reached the FCS playoffs.



Twelve years later, Morgan State is 5-1, nationally ranked and suddenly carrying expectations into the second half of the season.



The Bears spent September proving they belonged in the conversation.



For the first time in program history, the Stats Perform voters have officially put them there.