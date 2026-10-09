FAMU and Alabama State decided on final play of the game

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama State’s homecoming celebration turned into heartbreak Friday afternoon as Florida A&M rallied from a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the Hornets 28-27 at ASU Stadium.

The game, moved to Friday at noon Eastern because of the impending arrival of Hurricane Isaias, delivered a dramatic finish when Florida A&M’s Isiah Davis blocked Alabama State’s potential game-winning 47-yard field goal as time expired.

The victory improved Florida A&M to 2-4 overall and 1-1 in SWAC play, while Alabama State fell to 3-3 and 1-2 in conference action.

Alabama State takes control in the second half

For much of the afternoon, Alabama State appeared headed toward a homecoming victory.

The Hornets built a 24-14 lead in the third quarter behind a 1-yard touchdown run from Jamarie Hostzclaw and a 55-yard interception return for a touchdown by Omari Russell.

Alabama State extended its advantage to 27-14 early in the fourth quarter when Andrew Abu-Akel connected on a 32-yard field goal with 12:18 remaining.

But Florida A&M quarterback Armond Parker and receiver Armand Burris had other plans.

Facing second-and-23 from their own 12-yard line, Parker connected with Burris for an 88-yard touchdown pass with 11:13 remaining. The extra point was blocked, leaving the Rattlers trailing 27-20.

After forcing an Alabama State punt, Florida A&M took possession at its own 8-yard line with 7:29 remaining.

Three plays later, Parker found Burris again, this time for an 89-yard touchdown on third-and-7. The Rattlers successfully converted the two-point attempt to take a 28-27 lead with 6:03 remaining.

Burris finished with four receptions for 216 yards and two touchdowns, while Parker completed 13 of 20 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns despite throwing two interceptions.

Alabama State’s final drive ends in heartbreak

Alabama State still had opportunities to reclaim the lead.

The Hornets turned the ball over on downs near midfield with just over four minutes remaining. Their next possession ended when Hostzclaw fumbled at the Alabama State 15-yard line with 1:35 left.

Florida A&M recovered the fumble but failed to pick up a first down, giving Alabama State one final opportunity with just 32 seconds remaining.

Starting at their own 9-yard line, the Hornets quickly moved into scoring position. Quarterback Aaron Frye completed a 20-yard pass to Israel Tate and a 29-yard strike to Kareem Keye before scrambling seven yards to the Florida A&M 30-yard line.

That set up Abu-Akel’s potential game-winning 47-yard field goal attempt.

Davis blocked the kick as time expired, ending Alabama State’s comeback bid and sealing Florida A&M’s dramatic victory.

Blocked field goals bookend dramatic SWAC contest

The ending was particularly ironic considering how the game began.

Alabama State scored its first touchdown when Thad Parson blocked a 50-yard Florida A&M field goal attempt and Zion Crawford returned it 91 yards for a touchdown in the opening quarter.

The Rattlers answered with a 36-yard touchdown run by Parker to tie the game at seven.

Alabama State took a 10-7 lead on a 24-yard Abu-Akel field goal in the second quarter, but Florida A&M moved ahead 14-10 just before halftime when Parker connected with Jamal Hailey for a 19-yard touchdown following a Dante Howell interception.

Florida A&M overcomes Alabama State’s rushing dominance

Alabama State controlled much of the game statistically, rushing for 274 yards and holding possession for 37 minutes and 39 seconds.

Hostzclaw led the Hornets with 128 rushing yards and a touchdown on 28 carries, while Frye added 76 rushing yards and completed 10 of 15 passes for 107 yards.

The Hornets finished with 381 yards of total offense and 22 first downs compared to Florida A&M’s 386 yards and 13 first downs.

But Florida A&M’s explosive passing game proved to be the difference. The Rattlers scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns on plays covering a combined 177 yards, erasing a 13-point deficit in just over six minutes.

In a game that began with a blocked field goal returned for an Alabama State touchdown, it was another blocked field goal that ultimately decided the outcome.

Only this time, the celebration belonged to Florida A&M.