Hampton head football coach Van Malone announced Monday that seven members of the football program will not be retained for the 2027 season, effective immediately.

The changes come after Hampton finished 1-11 overall and winless in Coastal Athletic Association play, extending the program’s conference losing streak to 20 games.

The departures include five members of the coaching staff and two support staff members.

Those leaving the program are:

Dwyan Luckey — Tight ends coach and special teams coordinator

Kenny Ray — Offensive line coach and run game coordinator

Trevor Trout — Defensive tackles coach

Rick Purcell — Linebackers coach

Nescotia Harrison — Director of football operations

Jasmine Payne — Assistant director of strength and conditioning

Kawana Dios Santos — Offensive graduate assistant

Hampton also announced that Connor Loper will transition from wide receivers coach to tight ends coach.

Offensive coordinator DJ Boldin and defensive coordinator Clay Jennings were not included among the departures and remain on staff.

“As we prepare for 2027, we are aligning our staff with the work ahead and the direction of Hampton football,” Malone said in the university’s announcement.

“I want to thank each of these staff members and their families for their time, care and commitment to Hampton football, and we wish them success in their next steps. Our focus is on preparing our student-athletes and building a team that represents Hampton well.”

Hampton struggles through historic season

Malone arrived at Hampton in December 2025 after seven seasons at Kansas State, where he served as assistant head coach, pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach.

He inherited a program coming off a 2-10 season under Trenton Boykin.

However, Hampton struggled to establish momentum during Malone’s debut campaign.

The Pirates opened the 2026 season with a 45-0 victory over Virginia University of Lynchburg but failed to win another game.

Hampton lost its final 11 contests, including all eight CAA matchups.

Ten of those 11 defeats came by at least 14 points, including a 62-0 loss to Maryland.

The season concluded with a 20-10 defeat at Stony Brook.

Hampton’s 11 losses established a new program record, surpassing the previous high of 10 defeats.

Offensive production declines sharply

The Pirates’ offensive struggles provide important context for the staff changes.

According to Hampton’s official cumulative statistics, the team averaged just 14.92 points per game in 2026.

That represented a significant decline from 17.92 points in 2025 and 29.58 points in 2024.

The rushing attack experienced an even steeper drop.

Hampton averaged only 84.5 rushing yards per game this season, compared with 163.0 in 2025 and 195.8 in 2024.

The Pirates also surrendered 46 sacks, highlighting the difficulties experienced along the offensive line.

Defensively, Hampton allowed 34.92 points per game, an improvement over the 36.67 surrendered in 2025 but still well above the 26.92 points allowed in 2024.

Malone faces important offseason

Hampton’s struggles have extended across multiple seasons.

The Pirates finished 5-6 in 2023 and 5-7 in 2024 before falling to 2-10 in 2025.

The program has now lost 20 consecutive CAA games, with its last conference victory coming during the 2024 season.

For Malone, the immediate challenge is rebuilding a staff while addressing the personnel and performance issues that contributed to Hampton’s difficult 2026 campaign.

The decision to retain both coordinators while changing several position coaches suggests Malone is seeking improvements within the existing offensive and defensive leadership structure.

With a full offseason ahead, Hampton will attempt to establish a more competitive foundation entering the 2027 season.