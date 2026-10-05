Michael Vick names freshman QB starter ahead of homecoming game

Michael Vick appears ready to give freshman quarterback DaJean Golmond a longer look as Norfolk State prepares to enter MEAC play.

Golmond delivered the strongest passing performance of his young career Saturday, throwing for 371 yards and three touchdowns without an interception in Norfolk State’s 33-31 loss at Robert Morris. The freshman completed 27 of 45 attempts as the Spartans piled up 491 yards of total offense.



Afterward, Michael Vick made it clear that Golmond has earned another opportunity.



“Jean will start this week,” Vick said, referring to Golmond. “I think after this week, we look at the situation moving forward — who gives us the best chance of winning?”

DaJean Golmond gives Norfolk State another big performance

Golmond’s performance against Robert Morris was not an isolated flash.



The freshman made his first career start one week earlier against Chicago State and helped Norfolk State produce one of the biggest offensive performances in program history. He accounted for 356 yards of total offense as the Spartans won 43-20, giving Vick his first Division I road victory as a head coach.



Against Robert Morris, Golmond took another step.



His 371 passing yards, 27 completions and 45 attempts all represented Norfolk State individual game highs this season. He also tied the team’s season high with three touchdown passes.



Norfolk State trailed Robert Morris 27-10 in the third quarter before mounting a furious comeback. Golmond threw fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Kiron Benjamin and Paul Billups II, helping the Spartans take a 31-27 lead with 3:27 remaining.



Robert Morris eventually reclaimed the lead, and Norfolk State’s potential game-winning 52-yard field goal attempt hit the crossbar as time expired.

Michael Vick sees more than a freshman quarterback

Perhaps the most significant part of Vick’s postgame comments was how he described Golmond.



“He’s not operating like a freshman,” Vick said.



That is big as Norfolk State approaches the portion of the season that will ultimately determine its conference championship hopes.

Michael Vick talks with DelJay Bailey in the season opener vs. WSSU.





Vick said he has spoken with both Golmond and Deljay Bailey about the quarterback situation and intends to evaluate which player gives Norfolk State the best opportunity to win moving forward.



The decision comes as the Spartans have begun to show substantial offensive growth in Vick’s second season.



Norfolk State entered the Robert Morris game coming off consecutive victories, including a 623-yard offensive performance against Chicago State. The Spartans had also reached three wins through five games for the first time since 2021.



Even in defeat, Norfolk State continued moving the football.



The Spartans finished with 491 total yards compared to Robert Morris’ 366. They converted all three of their fourth-down opportunities and did not turn the football over.



Golmond was at the center of nearly all of it.



For Michael Vick, the question now becomes whether the freshman can carry that production into conference play.



For DaJean Golmond, the opportunity has arrived quickly.



And for Norfolk State, a quarterback who began the season waiting for his chance could now have an opportunity to establish himself as the leader of the offense when the games begin to matter most.