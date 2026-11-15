Bethune-Cookman football brings back Alvin “Shine” Wyatt

Bethune-Cookman University fired its head coach Raymond Woodie Jr. on Sunday and in turn brought back one of the most recognizable figures in HBCU football history to the Wildcats’ sideline.

Alvin “Shine” Wyatt, the winningest football coach in school history, will take over as interim head coach ahead of the Florida Classic.

The move comes as Bethune-Cookman seeks to establish itself as a consistent contender in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

“We thank Coach Woodie for his dedication, leadership, and service to Bethune-Cookman University and our football student-athletes,” said Vice President of Athletics Reggie Theus.

Theus also acknowledged Woodie’s connection to the university as a former student-athlete and alumnus.

University President Albert Mosley described the coaching change as a decision focused on the program’s future.

“Our expectations remain high, and our commitment is unwavering,” Mosley said. “We are focused on building a championship culture, providing an exceptional experience for our student-athletes, and positioning Bethune-Cookman Football to compete consistently at the top of the SWAC.”

Alvin “Shine” Wyatt brings championship history back to Bethune-Cookman

Wyatt’s return gives Bethune-Cookman a familiar leader during a significant transition.

He coached the Wildcats from 1997 through 2009, compiling a 90-54 record across 13 seasons.

His teams helped establish Bethune-Cookman as one of the MEAC’s premier football programs.

In 2002, Wyatt guided the Wildcats to an 11-2 record and the MEAC championship. The season included the school’s first NCAA Division I-AA playoff appearance.

Bethune-Cookman returned to the playoffs in 2003, finishing 9-3.

Wyatt also earned MEAC Coach of the Year honors in 1998.

His connection to Bethune-Cookman extends beyond football.

Before taking over the football program, Wyatt coached the university’s women’s basketball team from 1978 through 1996. He led the Wildcats to the 1984 MEAC Tournament championship.

Wyatt later returned to HBCU football as head coach at Edward Waters, where he led the Tigers from 2013 through 2017.

Now, the longtime coach returns to Daytona Beach with an immediate assignment: prepare Bethune-Cookman for its biggest rivalry game of the season.

Alvin “Shine” Wyatt is the most memorable and winningest coach in Bethune-Cookman football history

Raymond Woodie’s hiring followed Ed Reed controversy

Woodie’s departure closes another chapter in a coaching situation that began with controversy.

Bethune-Cookman initially announced former NFL star and Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed as its next head coach in December 2022.

However, the agreement collapsed before Reed officially took over the program.

The university subsequently turned to Woodie, naming him its 16th head football coach on Feb. 6, 2023.

Woodie, a Bethune-Cookman alumnus, arrived with experience coaching at the collegiate level and an opportunity to rebuild the Wildcats.

His tenure ultimately ended before the conclusion of the 2026 season.

The university did not provide specific reasons for the dismissal beyond its stated desire to improve the program’s long-term competitive position.

Florida Classic becomes immediate focus for Bethune-Cookman

The timing of the decision adds another layer to one of HBCU football’s most recognizable rivalries.

Wyatt will lead BCU against Florida A&M in the Florida Classic, renewing a rivalry he experienced throughout his original tenure as Wildcats head coach.

The matchup will also provide an unusual homecoming for a coach whose legacy remains closely connected to Bethune-Cookman football.

Meanwhile, university officials say the search for a permanent head coach will begin immediately.

The university plans to conduct a national search for a leader capable of building a consistently competitive program while embracing the institution’s traditions.

For now, the Wildcats are turning to a familiar name.

More than 15 years after his original tenure ended, Alvin “Shine” Wyatt is back in charge of Bethune-Cookman football.