Tuskegee University fires head coach after loss to HBCU rival

Tuskegee University has dismissed head football coach Aaron James, announcing Sunday that the HBCU will conduct a national search for his replacement.



Keith Higdon, the Golden Tigers’ assistant head coach and offensive line coach, will serve as interim head coach during the search.



James’ dismissal comes one day after Tuskegee lost 30–28 to Morehouse in the rivals’ annual classic at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama. The Golden Tigers now stand 2–3 overall after five games.



Morehouse beat Tuskegee for the second consecutive year. According to WAKA, the Maroon Tigers had not accomplished that feat in more than 30 years.



Tuskegee University entered the matchup after a 20–17 victory over Benedict on September 24. Its other win came against Fort Valley State, 24–23, on September 5. The Golden Tigers also lost to West Alabama and Jackson State.



James’ departure ends a head coaching tenure that began with the 2023 season. He became the program’s 18th head coach after returning to his alma mater as offensive coordinator in 2022.



Tuskegee University finished 7–4 in his first season, overall and 6–2 in Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play. Tuskegee followed with a 5–6 overall record and a 5–3 conference mark in 2024.



Aaron James also holds a significant place in the HBCU program’s history as a player. He quarterbacked the Golden Tigers from 1998 through 2001, compiling a 42–5 record as a starter, according to his university biography.



That run included three SIAC championships and a 12–0 season in 2000, when Tuskegee claimed an HBCU national championship. Before his return, James coached at Miles and served as offensive coordinator at Bethune-Cookman.

Tuskegee University sets expectations for next coach

Athletics director Reginald S. Ruffin thanked James for his service while emphasizing the program’s expectations.



“Tuskegee Football has a proud championship tradition, and our expectations remain high,” Ruffin said.



The university wants its next coach to combine championship ambitions with academic achievement, player development, recruiting, fundraising and alumni engagement. Ruffin also stressed graduating student-athletes and representing the institution with distinction.



Tuskegee did not announce a hiring deadline or identify candidates in its release. The university said it would provide additional search information later. Tuskegee University



Higdon takes over with six regular-season games remaining. The Golden Tigers’ next scheduled game is October 10 at Central State in Wilberforce, Ohio.