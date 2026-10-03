HBCU upset: Mississippi Valley knocks off defending SWAC champ

Mississippi Valley State just flipped the SWAC script and shocked the HBCU world.

The Delta Devils pulled off one of the biggest HBCU upsets of the season Saturday, storming back from a 24-point deficit to defeat defending SWAC champion Prairie View A&M, 28-27, at Rice-Totten Stadium.

For a Mississippi Valley State team that entered the season picked to finish last in the SWAC preseason poll, this was more than just a win.

It was a statement.

The Panthers looked firmly in control early. Prairie View jumped out to a 24-0 lead behind three touchdowns from quarterback Tevin Carter, including two rushing scores. Mississippi Valley State struggled to generate much offense in the opening half.

Then everything changed.

Josh Brown and the Delta Devils found another gear.

Brown became the centerpiece of one of the wildest comebacks in HBCU football this season. He accounted for all three of Mississippi Valley State’s rushing touchdowns, finishing with 101 rushing yards on 17 carries. His 62-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter cut Prairie View’s lead to 24-21 and completely changed the momentum.

The Delta Devils weren’t finished.

After Prairie View pushed its lead back to 27-21 with a field goal, Mississippi Valley State responded with another clutch scoring drive. Brown connected with Caleb Brownlow on a 35-yard touchdown pass with just 2:11 remaining, giving the Delta Devils their first lead of the afternoon.

Prairie View still had one final opportunity.

The Panthers drove into Mississippi Valley State territory, but the Delta Devils defense refused to break. Prairie View turned the ball over on downs with just over a minute remaining, allowing Mississippi Valley State to take over and eventually run out the clock.

The numbers show just how competitive this game became.

Mississippi Valley State finished with 306 total yards, compared with 258 for Prairie View. The Delta Devils also controlled the time of possession, holding the ball for 31:19 while producing 15 first downs.

Brown led the way, but he wasn’t alone. Brownlow caught four passes for 92 yards and the game-winning touchdown. The Delta Devils also rushed for 162 yards as a team.

Meanwhile, Prairie View’s Carter finished with 94 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns while completing 15 of 23 passes for 62 yards and another score.

For Mississippi Valley State, this is the kind of win that can change the trajectory of a season.

The Delta Devils entered Saturday with a 1-4 record and were viewed as an afterthought in the SWAC.

Now, after knocking off the defending champions in dramatic fashion, Mississippi Valley State has everyone’s attention.

This is exactly why HBCU football is so unpredictable.

The preseason predictions don’t matter once the ball is kicked off. And on Saturday, Mississippi Valley State proved that the team expected to finish last can still knock off the team sitting on top of the conference.

The Delta Devils made a statement while Prairie View left with questions.