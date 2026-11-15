South Carolina State claims third-straight MEAC title

South Carolina State continues to set the standard in the MEAC, capturing its third consecutive MEAC championship on Saturday and earning a spot in the Celebration Bowl. SCSU defeated North Carolina Central 38-24 at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium in Orangeburg, South Carolina. South Carolina State turned a tightly contested championship matchup into another statement victory.

The game was anything but easy early on. Both teams traded scores throughout the first half, with North Carolina Central taking advantage of explosive plays to keep the Bulldogs on their heels. The two teams entered halftime tied at 24, setting the stage for a critical second half.



But South Carolina State came out of the locker room with a different level of urgency.



The Bulldogs scored 14 unanswered points in the third quarter while holding the Eagles scoreless for the remainder of the game. Head coach Chennis Berry credited the defensive adjustments and his team’s ability to return to its standard after halftime.



“We just had to cut the water off,” Berry said. “I know our defense. I know what our defense is capable of, and I know how they practiced all week.”

SCSU comes alive in second half

The defense made its biggest statement just minutes into the third quarter. After South Carolina State took a 31-24 lead on a 10-yard touchdown reception from Malaqhi Jones, Marquis Lane-Owens delivered the play that changed the momentum of the game.



Lane-Owens intercepted North Carolina Central quarterback Joshua Jones and returned it for a touchdown. That extended SCSU’s lead to 38-24. The defensive back finished with seven total tackles, two tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and the game-changing interception return.

When asked about the pick-six, Lane-Owens kept his explanation simple.



“I watch a lot of film. I know when you motion out, it’s your screen coming, so I’ll just jump in and score.”

South Carolina State’s offense also delivered when it mattered. Quarterback Keely Watson completed 15 of 25 passes for 169 yards and three touchdowns without throwing an interception. Watson connected with Troy Hillman for a 30-yard touchdown and Ricorian Brown for a 21-yard score in the first half before finding Jones twice, including a 10-yard touchdown to open the third-quarter scoring.

Jones finished with five receptions for 91 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Zai Offord also made an impact, connecting with Jones on a 58-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter to help keep the Bulldogs within striking distance.



For Watson, winning a championship in his first season with the program made the moment even more meaningful.



“It’s a blessing, you know, all glory to God, but that’s what I came here to do, and to finally, you know, accomplish that. It’s just, it’s the best feeling in the world,” Watson said. “We still got more business to handle.”



Championship culture in Orangeburg

Berry emphasized that the championship was about more than one game. He spoke about the work behind building the roster, including welcoming eight new coaches and 52 new players into the program. Despite the changes and adversity throughout the season, the Bulldogs continued to buy into the process.



“We talk about the process more than we talk about the outcome,” Berry said. “We think if you surrender the outcome and fall in love with the process, you’ll find a way to accomplish the mission.”



The championship also carried a personal meaning for Berry, who became emotional while reflecting on his late mother and the adversity his family faced throughout the year. He credited his support system and gave thanks for the opportunity to celebrate another championship.



Saturday’s victory adds another chapter to South Carolina State’s growing run of success. The Bulldogs showed they could win a shootout, make adjustments and finish a championship game with a dominant defensive performance.



Still, Berry made it clear that the celebration would be short.



“They’re going to get 24 hours,” he said. “I want them to go enjoy this one because they should. But they got to be back ready to rock and roll because tomorrow we’re right back at it again.”



Three straight MEAC championships are now in the books, but South Carolina State isn’t ready to call the season finished.