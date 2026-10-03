HBCU Knocks Off Recent Top-25 Villanova in Last-Second Thriller

Morgan State had plenty of opportunities to let Saturday’s game against Villanova slip away. The Wildcats erased a 10-point halftime deficit and took the lead twice in the fourth quarter. Cameron Edge then threw an interception in the end zone with less than three minutes remaining. Even after Morgan State regained the lead, Villanova drove into position for a field goal that could have forced overtime.

Through all of it, Morgan State kept finding an answer, and that may be the biggest difference with this team.

Edge threw for 444 yards and three touchdowns while adding two rushing scores in Morgan State’s 38-35 victory at Villanova Stadium. His two-yard touchdown run with 36 seconds remaining finished a six-play, 56-yard drive and pushed the Bears to 4-1. Morgan State didn’t play its cleanest game, but it showed the resilience head coach Damon Wilson has spent much of his tenure trying to build.

“We found a way to lose the game last year, and now we find a way to win,” Wilson said afterward. “We just want to keep it going.”

That comment carries additional weight because Morgan State has been here before. Close games and late opportunities have been part of Wilson’s tenure, but finishing them consistently has been the problem. That started to change when Morgan State finally finished against Towson, giving Wilson a reference point he could use when adversity returned.

Cameron Edge gives Morgan State an offense it can trust

Morgan State has built much of its identity under Wilson around defense, physical football and keeping games within reach. That formula has made the Bears competitive, but it also creates a small margin for error when the defense can’t control an opponent. The question entering this season was whether improved quarterback play could change Morgan State’s ceiling, especially once the schedule became more difficult.

Villanova forced Morgan State to find out Saturday.

Edge completed 31 of 40 passes for 444 yards and three touchdowns as Morgan State finished with 521 total yards. The Bears averaged 8.4 yards per play and 14.3 yards per completion. Edge’s 444 yards also placed him among the best single-game passing performances in Morgan State history.

Those numbers mattered because Morgan State couldn’t fall back on its usual formula. Villanova ran for 191 yards and scored five rushing touchdowns. Isaiah Ragland scored three times, while Ja’briel Mace added two touchdowns. The Wildcats also averaged 5.6 yards per carry and converted all three red-zone opportunities.

Morgan State needed its offense to carry some of the weight. Edge gave the Bears that option with explosive plays throughout the afternoon. His 79-yard touchdown pass to Justin Perry put Morgan State ahead 14-7 in the first quarter. He later connected with Malachi Bryant for a 19-yard score before halftime.

The Bears carried a 24-14 advantage into the locker room, but Villanova erased that lead after halftime. Suddenly, Morgan State faced the type of game Wilson has spent years trying to teach his team how to finish.

Villanova provided another measuring stick

The significance of the matchup went beyond Villanova’s record entering Saturday. Morgan State deliberately built a schedule that would test whether the program’s progress could translate against established regional opponents. Games against Towson and Villanova were always going to provide measuring points before the Bears turned their attention toward the MEAC.

Morgan State has now won both of them.

Villanova made the second one considerably uncomfortable. Ragland’s 22-yard touchdown run gave the Wildcats a 28-24 lead with 14:12 remaining, completing their comeback from the halftime deficit. Control of the afternoon had shifted, but Edge needed less than a minute to respond with a 64-yard touchdown pass to Joseph Towler.

Mace answered almost immediately with a 52-yard touchdown run that put Villanova ahead 35-31. The fourth quarter featured four lead changes, with neither team able to create enough separation to finish the other. Every Villanova response demanded another from Morgan State.

Morgan State survived its biggest mistake

Wilson’s postgame comments carried weight because he wasn’t simply talking about beating Villanova. He was describing a change in how Morgan State handles the moments that decide close games. Mistakes still came Saturday, but they didn’t automatically become the reason the Bears lost.

The biggest one arrived with 2:45 remaining. Edge threw an interception in the end zone on fourth down, giving Villanova possession with a 35-31 lead. The Wildcats had an opportunity to run out the clock and finish the game.

Morgan State’s defense responded by forcing a three-and-out that lost six yards. That stand gave Edge another opportunity with 1:51 remaining and required the Bears to trust the quarterback who had just thrown what could have been the game-ending interception.

Edge responded by completing five consecutive passes and moving Morgan State from its own 44-yard line to the Villanova 2. He finished the six-play, 56-yard drive himself with a two-yard touchdown run. Only 36 seconds remained.

That drive made Edge’s 444 passing yards something bigger than a career day on the stat sheet. Morgan State needed its offense to produce with almost no room for another mistake. Instead of becoming hesitant after the interception, Edge continued attacking Villanova.

Villanova had one final chance

The Wildcats weren’t finished. Villanova covered 37 yards in 30 seconds to reach the Morgan State 30, giving Dominic LeBlanc a chance to force overtime. His 47-yard field-goal attempt went wide right, allowing Morgan State to escape with the 38-35 victory.

The final numbers showed how little separated the teams. Morgan State finished with 521 yards to Villanova’s 457, while the Wildcats controlled possession for three additional minutes. Villanova’s running game also remained effective throughout the afternoon.

Morgan State survived those problems along with several of its own. The Bears surrendered five rushing touchdowns, committed eight penalties for 60 yards and lost their 10-point halftime advantage. Those issues will matter once MEAC play begins, but Saturday showed that Morgan State may now have enough offense to overcome some of them.

The Towson win looks different now

Morgan State’s 41-26 victory over Towson already gave the Bears a significant regional win, especially after losing eight consecutive games in the series. Wilson’s message afterward centered on giving his program a reference point for what finishing looked like. Against Villanova, Morgan State needed that lesson much sooner than anyone probably expected.

The similarities between the games are important, but so are the differences. Towson tested Morgan State’s ability to prevent one mistake from becoming several. Villanova demanded even more because the Wildcats erased Morgan State’s lead, forced a late turnover and made the offense manufacture a winning drive.

That’s why Saturday adds context to the Towson victory instead of simply adding another win to the record. One strong performance can become an outlier during a long college football season. Morgan State is beginning to stack evidence after handling two different versions of fourth-quarter pressure and winning both games.

Wilson pushed back against the idea that beating Towson represented the highlight of Morgan State’s season. He said the Bears still have “a lot more to do” and “a lot more games to prove” what kind of team they can become.

That perspective fits where Morgan State stands after five games. The Bears are 4-1, but they haven’t played a MEAC game yet. Conference opponents now have plenty of film on Edge and this passing attack. Villanova’s success running the football also gives Morgan State something significant to address before the games that ultimately determine its season.

Cameron Edge changes Morgan State’s margin for error

The possibility of Edge changing Morgan State’s ceiling didn’t begin Saturday. The larger question has been whether improved quarterback play could turn some of the close losses of previous seasons into wins. Villanova offered the strongest answer yet because Morgan State couldn’t depend on its defense to dictate the entire afternoon.

Edge provided explosive throws, five total touchdowns and the most important drive of the game. His 444 passing yards will lead the box score, but his response after the late interception may tell us more. Edge made a mistake that could have ended the game, received another opportunity and immediately attacked Villanova again.

That changes Morgan State’s margin for error because the Bears no longer have to play one specific type of game to have a chance. Wilson’s defense still matters, and it delivered the three-and-out that gave Edge his final opportunity. Against Villanova, however, Morgan State didn’t need its defense to dominate for four quarters because the offense carried its share.

Wilson isn’t treating the Villanova victory as proof that Morgan State has arrived. His postgame message remained focused on playing good football and proving the Bears can consistently perform away from home. His goal, as he put it afterward, is for Morgan State to go “1-0 each week.”

The next phase of the schedule will determine how much this 4-1 start means. Morgan State still has defensive issues to address, while conference opponents will prepare specifically for Edge. The Bears haven’t won anything in the MEAC yet, but Saturday provided evidence that Morgan State has another way to win when its preferred formula breaks down.

Last season, Wilson said Morgan State found ways to lose games. Against Villanova, the Bears lost a double-digit lead, surrendered five rushing touchdowns and threw a late interception. They still put the football back in Edge’s hands and trusted him to finish.

This time, Morgan State found a way to win.