HBCU Football’s 56-Year Championship Story Premieres on Tubi

For three seasons, Brick x Brick with JCSU Football documented Johnson C. Smith University’s attempt to build an HBCU championship program in real time. Now, audiences can finally see where all those bricks led. All four released seasons of the Brick x Brick with JCSU Football series are now streaming free with ads on Tubi.

Highlighted by the premiere of a two-part championship event chronicling JCSU’s historic 2025 season, titled ‘Not Done Yet.”

The two-episode fourth season takes viewers inside the Golden Bulls’ first CIAA football championship since 1969. The season also brought the program its first NCAA Division II playoff appearance and Charlotte its first NCAA playoff football game.

Serving as the conclusion to a story that began long before JCSU was anywhere near being a nationally ranked team.

From 2-7 to CIAA champions

When Brick x Brick began, JCSU football was coming off a 2-7 season under first-year head coach Maurice Flowers.

There was no championship parade waiting at the end of that first year. There was a football program trying to establish an identity, develop its players, and prove that something sustainable could be built in Charlotte.

The cameras captured that process as it happened.

There were breakthrough victories, painful losses, recruiting wins, roster changes, and the everyday uncertainty that comes with rebuilding a college football program. Every season brought JCSU football closer. But the show never had the luxury of knowing if that ultimate payoff would happen.

That became part of its appeal.

Brick x Brick wasn’t a retrospective assembled after the Golden Bulls’ success. It followed the people inside the program as they still tried to make success possible.

By 2025, the vision was no longer theoretical.

JCSU finished 10-2, defeated two-time defending champion Virginia Union 45-21 in the CIAA Championship Game, and captured its first conference title in 56 years. The Golden Bulls later hosted the first NCAA Division II playoff game in Charlotte history.

That chapter of the journey is told in the two-part championship event, Not Done Yet.

The championship story makes its premiere

The first episode, “Chasing History,” follows JCSU through its final championship preparations and into the opening half of the CIAA title game.

The second, “Making History,” captures the championship finish, the celebration that followed, Selection Sunday, and the Golden Bulls’ historic home playoff appearance.

Together, the episodes provide an all-access look at a program that bridges hope and history.

It is also the first time the two-part event has been released to the public.

Earlier seasons of Brick x Brick built an audience on the HBCU Gameday YouTube channel before the series expanded to streaming through Prime Video. Its arrival on Tubi removes the rental or subscription barrier, making the entire journey available to a much broader audience.

Viewers can now watch all four seasons for free with ads on one of the largest streaming platforms in the country.

For a series rooted in HBCU football, that reach matters.

What began as a show made primarily for HBCU Gameday’s core audience. Now has an opportunity to introduce the Golden Bulls’ story to viewers who may have never attended a CIAA game. Or understood what ending a championship drought of more than half a century means to an HBCU.

Brick x Brick continues in 2026

The championship event closes the 2025 season on screen. The next chapter is already being filmed.

Season 5 of Brick x Brick with JCSU Football is in production as the Golden Bulls defend their CIAA title. Through four games, JCSU is 3-1. After opening with a loss to Benedict, the Golden Bulls answered with wins over Albany State, Winston-Salem State and Fayetteville State, taking a 2-0 conference record into their bye week.

It is a different story from the one viewers will see in Not Done Yet. The 2025 team was trying to end a 56-year championship drought. This team has to find its footing, even as everyone in the CIAA knows what the Golden Bulls can become.

That tension is already showing. JCSU’s 20-14 win over Fayetteville State came down to a late touchdown. Giving the defending champions another hard-earned conference victory before the break.

Brick x Brick is here to document what happens after the celebration. How a program responds to an early setback, handles the weight of a title defense, and keeps building while the season is still unfolding.

The championship may have completed the climb. The cameras are rolling on what comes next.

Watch all four seasons of Brick x Brick with JCSU Football, including the two-part championship event Not Done Yet, free with ads on Tubi