Chennis Berry deals with loss of mother after big win

Chennis Berry entered this week carrying the weight of success and sorrow after his mother died shortly after HBCU champion South Carolina State’s 20-17 road win over Furman.



The Bulldogs improved to 4-0 by surviving a physical test Saturday night in Greenville. They scored on their first offensive play, built a 14-0 lead and held off Furman’s late push.



But by the time Berry joined the MEAC’s weekly coaches call, football was no longer the toughest challenge in front of him. The South Carolina State head coach chose to speak while grieving one of the deepest losses a person can experience.



“God is still good, man,” Berry said. “Through it all, man. You know, losing my mother, she wouldn’t. She wouldn’t want me to be anywhere but on this call.”



Berry thanked those who reached out with condolences and support. He also explained why continuing his work felt like the proper way to honor her.



His decision to appear did not erase the grief. It showed how he intended to carry it. Berry acknowledged that the response from people around him had been overwhelming, then thanked the MEAC media members for recognizing what his family was facing.



“And I want to continue to make her proud,” Berry said. “And I just believe in doing it the right way.”



His next words were brief, direct and grounded in faith.



“Mama’s in a good place. No more pain,” Berry said. “Mama’s good and mama good. I’m good. So let’s keep it rolling.”

The timing gave new meaning to a message Chennis Berry had delivered to his team before facing Furman. Berry warned the Bulldogs that adversity would come. Their responsibility was to remain prepared when it arrived.



“Adversity is, it’s inevitable,” Berry said. “It’s going to strike. And our team is built for that.”



On the field, that adversity came after South Carolina State’s fast start. Furman cut the lead to three, but the Bulldogs held on to finish the mission. Berry praised his team’s ability to persevere and see the game through.



Then he connected that lesson for his HBCU squad to a much larger reality.



“But we weathered the storm,” Berry said. “Listen to what I just said. There’s storms in life too, right there. Storms in football. Going through a storm right now. But guess what? Tomorrow the sun shine.”



The words carried far beyond a fourth-quarter football situation. Chennis Berry was not speaking about adversity as an abstract coaching point. He was describing the moment he was living.



Still, he returned to the same instruction he gives his players: keep moving forward.



“You’re going to go through storms, man,” Berry said. “Just go play the next play.”



South Carolina State will soon turn its attention toward HBCU rival Bethune-Cookman and the next challenge on its schedule. Yet Monday’s call revealed the human being behind the program’s unbeaten start.



Berry is leading a successful football team while mourning his mother. In the hardest week of his season, he leaned on faith, family and the same principle he teaches his Bulldogs: weather the storm, see it through and keep playing the next play.



Game details were verified through South Carolina State’s official recap.