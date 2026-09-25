Tuskegee turns the lights out on Benedict, extending streak

Tuskegee football turned its long-awaited home opener into a statement victory Thursday night, knocking off previously unbeaten No. 15 Benedict 20-17 in a nationally televised SIAC battle on ESPN2.

The Golden Tigers overcame five turnovers and a fourth-quarter deficit before Khalib Johnson connected with Preston Parker for a 31-yard touchdown with 5:53 remaining, giving Tuskegee the lead for good.

Benedict drove all the way to the Tuskegee 10-yard line on its final possession, but Keenan Libecca intercepted Jett Peddy at the goal line with 1:45 remaining. Tuskegee then picked up the first down it needed to run out the clock.

The win moved Tuskegee to 2-2 overall and 2-0 in the SIAC, while Benedict fell to 3-1 overall and 1-1 in conference play.

Tuskegee survives five turnovers

Tuskegee could hardly have made the path to victory more difficult.

Benedict forced five turnovers, intercepting starting quarterback Bryson McGrew three times and recovering two Golden Tiger fumbles. Despite those extra possessions, Benedict was unable to put Tuskegee away.

The Golden Tigers struck first when McGrew capped an 80-yard opening drive with a 12-yard touchdown run. Benedict managed only a 31-yard Logan Karwacki field goal in the first half, sending Tuskegee into halftime with a 6-3 lead.

Benedict took its first lead on the opening possession of the second half. Peddy hit TJ Hatch for a 56-yard completion before finding Jayson Salkey for a three-yard touchdown, putting Benedict ahead 10-6.

Tuskegee immediately responded with a nine-play, 65-yard drive, capped by McGrew’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Nasir Powell.

Benedict takes the lead, Tuskegee answers

Benedict appeared to seize control after Joshua Lee’s interception late in the third quarter gave the Tigers possession at the Tuskegee 30.

Christopher Johnson did the rest.

Johnson ripped off a 24-yard run to the Tuskegee 2 before scoring on the first play of the fourth quarter, giving Benedict a 17-13 lead.

Tuskegee eventually turned to Khalib Johnson at quarterback, and the move paid off on the game’s decisive drive.

Facing fourth-and-one at the Benedict 39, Ja’Khael Rowser gained two yards to keep the possession alive. Three plays later, Johnson found Parker for the 31-yard go-ahead touchdown, putting Tuskegee back in front 20-17.

Rowser was the workhorse for the Golden Tigers, rushing 20 times for 124 yards. Tuskegee finished with 195 rushing yards and 383 yards of total offense.

Johnson completed three of six passes for 46 yards, but his biggest throw was the touchdown to Parker. McGrew finished 11-of-17 for 142 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.

Benedict comes up short at the goal line

Benedict had one final opportunity and nearly made it count.

Starting from its own 25 with 5:53 remaining, Benedict marched 65 yards in 11 plays. Christopher Johnson helped carry the Tigers down the field, including runs of 18, nine and 11 yards.

But on third-and-seven from the Tuskegee 10, Peddy’s pass was intercepted by Libecca at the goal line.

It was a fitting ending to a game in which Benedict moved the football but repeatedly came away without points. The Tigers finished with 389 total yards, slightly more than Tuskegee’s 383, and converted nine of 15 third downs. But Benedict scored on only three of its five red-zone opportunities.

Peddy finished 15-of-35 for 211 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Christopher Johnson led Benedict on the ground with 76 yards and a touchdown on nine carries, while Hatch caught five passes for 95 yards.

For Tuskegee, the victory continued a perfect start to SIAC play and ended Benedict’s unbeaten season.

Benedict entered Thursday night having never won at Tuskegee in the available series history.

The Shed and the Golden Tigers protected home field once again.